News: Is Rotherham ready for "The Reytons effect?"
By Tom Austen
The Reytons gig at Clifton Park in Rotherham in July is close to selling out - 20,000 people are expected for one of the largest music events the borough has seen in years.
Last September, Rothbiz revealed first that FKP Scorpio, one of the world’s top ten leading concert promoters, and the promotor for The Reytons tour, had applied to Rotherham Council for a licence for Clifton Park in July 2024.
The hometown heroes confirmed the gig in October and within two days of going on sale, 10,000 tickets were sold for the July 6 date.
Now only 600 tickets remain.
Rotherham Council called the event, which will measure up to T-Rex in 1971, or The Specials at nearby Herringthorpe Playing Fields in 1981, as "an opportunity to celebrate Rotherham talent, build civic pride and support the burgeoning local visitor economy."
The band themsleves can't quite believe what they are about to do.
In a recent YouTube video, the lads take a walk around the town centre and check out where the stage will be in Clifton Park.
Jonny Yerrell tells viewers: "It's not the tourist hot spot. It's going to be mad to think how many people are going to be walking through here. Them trains pulling up, people walking up here, all these Reytons flags, everyone's on it.
"Someone said for the [Sheffield] arena, it's like going to a cup final, but we've already won. Clifton Park's going to feel like that. 20,000 people, 20,000 of us walking the streets, all the way from that train station, or wherever you've come from, up to Clifton Park."
Talks began with the council over a Rotherham concert back in 2022, before The Reyton's secured their first-ever Number 1 album with "What’s Rock And Roll?" at the start of 2023. The authority have been keen to highlight that the band has become a "local cultural phenomenon of national significance."
In a recent feature for Notion magazine about the "Disruptor in Music" award at the first ever Northern Music Awards (which The Reytons went on to win), the band said: "We think that we’ve done enough for it to be the biggest that the town has ever had, so we’re excited for it.
"One thing that no one can say they’ve done is be a working-class kid from Rotherham, sell 20,000 tickets in the park that they grew up in as a kid, boost the local economy and change the reputation of the town forever. I don’t feel like it gets any bigger than that for me. I can die happy as an artist knowing that we’ve done all of that. The rest is a bonus."
The Reytons website
Images: Reytons / Youtube
The Reytons website
Images: Reytons / Youtube
