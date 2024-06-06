News: Innovation campus plan for Rotherham mainline station site
By Tom Austen
A masterplan has been drawn up for a new business district based around the potential new mainline station in Rotherham, with newly released images showing how it could look.
Rothbiz reported at the end of 2023 on efforts to secure land at Forge Way, Parkgate for an integrated station on the mainline and a tram-train stop.
The new station, developed by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and Rotherham Council, alongside Network Rail, would see the reintroduction of mainline train services in Rotherham – including receiving direct London services for the first time since the 1980s.
The project was one of many contained in the "Network North" document, published by the Government when it axed HS2 going beyond Birmingham. It also featured as a commercial development opporunity in SYMCA's investment portfolio that was showcased recently at UKREIIF - a forum focused on accelerating and unlocking investment in the UK.
The Parkgate site is one of many in Rotherham that sits within the South Yorkshire Investment Zone where £160m of funding is set to be used to offer investors, developers and start-ups a combination of targeted support and financial interventions to start, scale up and relocate their businesses.
Advertisement
A Rotherham Council update on the station proposal indicates that the masterplan is close to conclusion with its delivery strategy expected imminently. It is expected to be a 20-year vision for the area surrounding the station.
The update states: "The Station Masterplan sets out a blueprint for the regeneration of land in the station vicinity and focuses on the development of an Innovation Campus to the West of the core station area. This plan draws on the strengths of the borough in advanced manufacturing and innovation, complementing and building on the existing offer at the Advanced Manufacturing Park, Sheffield Business Park and the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre. The innovation campus at the station would form the north-eastern tip of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID)."
Soft market testing on the station masterplan has been undertaken with a number of developers, and the concept of the innovation campus "was extremely well received."
Details released so far show that the station building is situated in the north-west corner of the core station area adjacent to a proposed car park and concourse that would link the Mainline and Tram-Train platforms.
The 19,300 sq ft proposed station building has the potential for three floors with a dual-function building being the preferred option. RIDO (the regeneration arm of Rotherham Council) is already assessing the viability of opening a new business centre in the building.
An illustrative sketch published by SYMCA show a much wider area primed for redevelopment - sites including Mangham Way on the Barbot Hall Industrial Estate, the former council depot on Greashbrough Road, land at Northfield between North Drive and Forge Way that sits between the two train lines, and land around the Rotherham Cut of the Sheffield and South Yorkshire Navigation canal.
£10m was secured through the Town Deal to prepare the Station Masterplan and acquire land necessary to facilitate delivery of the station. A further £1m funding from the devolved City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) funding was secured to develop the Outline Business Case (OBC).
The total cost was listed as £107.6m in 2022. £99.5m for the station and £7.1m for the tram-train stop.
Work continues on a full business case for the station which is due for submission in the summer.
Images: SYMCA
Rothbiz reported at the end of 2023 on efforts to secure land at Forge Way, Parkgate for an integrated station on the mainline and a tram-train stop.
The new station, developed by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and Rotherham Council, alongside Network Rail, would see the reintroduction of mainline train services in Rotherham – including receiving direct London services for the first time since the 1980s.
The project was one of many contained in the "Network North" document, published by the Government when it axed HS2 going beyond Birmingham. It also featured as a commercial development opporunity in SYMCA's investment portfolio that was showcased recently at UKREIIF - a forum focused on accelerating and unlocking investment in the UK.
The Parkgate site is one of many in Rotherham that sits within the South Yorkshire Investment Zone where £160m of funding is set to be used to offer investors, developers and start-ups a combination of targeted support and financial interventions to start, scale up and relocate their businesses.
Advertisement
A Rotherham Council update on the station proposal indicates that the masterplan is close to conclusion with its delivery strategy expected imminently. It is expected to be a 20-year vision for the area surrounding the station.
The update states: "The Station Masterplan sets out a blueprint for the regeneration of land in the station vicinity and focuses on the development of an Innovation Campus to the West of the core station area. This plan draws on the strengths of the borough in advanced manufacturing and innovation, complementing and building on the existing offer at the Advanced Manufacturing Park, Sheffield Business Park and the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre. The innovation campus at the station would form the north-eastern tip of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID)."
Soft market testing on the station masterplan has been undertaken with a number of developers, and the concept of the innovation campus "was extremely well received."
Details released so far show that the station building is situated in the north-west corner of the core station area adjacent to a proposed car park and concourse that would link the Mainline and Tram-Train platforms.
The 19,300 sq ft proposed station building has the potential for three floors with a dual-function building being the preferred option. RIDO (the regeneration arm of Rotherham Council) is already assessing the viability of opening a new business centre in the building.
An illustrative sketch published by SYMCA show a much wider area primed for redevelopment - sites including Mangham Way on the Barbot Hall Industrial Estate, the former council depot on Greashbrough Road, land at Northfield between North Drive and Forge Way that sits between the two train lines, and land around the Rotherham Cut of the Sheffield and South Yorkshire Navigation canal.
£10m was secured through the Town Deal to prepare the Station Masterplan and acquire land necessary to facilitate delivery of the station. A further £1m funding from the devolved City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) funding was secured to develop the Outline Business Case (OBC).
The total cost was listed as £107.6m in 2022. £99.5m for the station and £7.1m for the tram-train stop.
Work continues on a full business case for the station which is due for submission in the summer.
Images: SYMCA
0 comments:
Post a Comment