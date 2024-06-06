News: New team taking on Three Cranes Inn
By Tom Austen
A historic building at the heart of the heritage High Street in Rotherham town centre has new tenants, with the team behind the popular retail and cafe businesses a few doors down expanding again.
Rothbiz reported in 2022 on the opening of Over The Rainbow, a technicolour café bar taking on a vacant unit on the High Street. It was the next venture for Danii and Chris Paston, the entrepreneurial wife and husband team behind Yella Brick Road - the mainstay retail emporium embracing fun fashion and pop culture.
Now it has been confirmed that the team are expanding again, taking on the tenancy of the Three Cranes Inn.
One of Rotherham's oldest buildings, it was saved as part of ambitious regeneration plans led by Chris Hamby, when the listed buildings were renovated and used as an antiques centre. In 2019, the space was converted into a traditional English pub.
A post on social media has confirmed the move. It said: "To put it simply, the cafe-bar has been getting busier and busier for some time, and we're a little too small for what we have always wanted to do in evenings... and in the day too to a certain extent. We don't want to (or even can) outline all our plans at this stage; it's literally happened in the space of two weeks and so we're still nailing every detail down.
"There are a couple of venues we absolutely love in Sheffield and what they've offered to our neighbours across the border. And so, we're very excited to be bringing the ability to socialise into the evening while competing/having fun with friends to our own town centre."
The plan is set to involve keeping Over the Rainbow as it is, but moving some of the events hosted there to the Three Cranes. The pub is set to maintain a focus on real ale and craft ale, but with the addition of cocktails, hot drinks and more.
The ideal plan is to have the pub reopen in time for the massive Reytons gig in Clifton Park on July 6.
The original Three Cranes Inn occupied a timber framed building dating back to the 15th Century - the only timber framed building to survive in Rotherham town centre. It was on English Heritage's "at risk register" having been in a state of disrepair for many years.
It was probably built as a merchant's town house around 1600 and an earlier wing consists of a medieval open hall block that retains evidence for a high status "coved" area at one end, known as a dais.
It is thought to have closed as a pub in 1907 and half of the building was demolished in 1953 leaving a twin-gabled façade for retail units on the ground floor.
Images: Three Cranes / Facebook
Images: Three Cranes / Facebook
