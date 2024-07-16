News: Wentworth Woodhouse recognised for its excellent Tripadvisor reviews
By Tom Austen
Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham continues to be a hit with visitors and has been awarded the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2024, the third year in a row for the stately home.
Wentworth Woodhouse is owned and operated by Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust (WWPT) which is overseeing a regeneration project which has a focus on delivering high quality, creative and relevant visitor experiences.
Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, calculates restaurants, destinations, hotels and tourist attractions based on the quality and quantity of online reviews over a 12-month period.
Travellers’ Choice recognises businesses that earn consistently great reviews. Travellers’ Choice award-winners are amongst the top 10% of listings on Tripadvisor, and honour select accommodation, attractions and restaurants that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.
On the site, Wentworth Woodhouse has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 with 80% of reviewers rating the hidden gem as "excellent." It is ranked third in South Yorkshire behind the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster and the Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife Conservation Park, which is also in Rotherham.
A spokesperson from WWPT said: "Thank you to everyone, both old visitors and new, who have visited over the past year and shared their experiences, ratings and reviews on the platform – we couldn’t have done it without you! Also, an enormous thank you goes to our wonderful family of staff and volunteers who give so much time and energy to create a welcoming environment and positive experience for our visitors.
"This recognition helps us to continue our regeneration and puts Wentworth Woodhouse firmly on the map as a visitor destination for all to enjoy."
Upcoming events at "the big house" include what the Trust descibes as its "most ambitious exhibition to date."
Beneath the Surface: George Stubbs & Contemporary Artists will run for three months and brings seven remarkable works by George Stubbs to the Rotherham stately home to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the artist’s birth - and his residency there in 1762.
It is now known Stubbs created seven artworks at Wentworth Woodhouse for the 2nd Marquess of Rockingham over many months in 1762. Four of these 1762 paintings are "coming home" on loan from a private collection.
The exhibition, sited in the mansion’s State Rooms and free to view with a house admission ticket from July 30 to November 3.
Other events this summer include the return of outdoor music, theatre and cinema, The Great British Food Festival, WE Wonder and workshops and summer camps.
Also on display is the exhibition of Wentworth’s Coal Story, which launched last week and runs until October 6, explaining how the fossil fuel industry affected the mansion’s rise and fall.
Wentworth Woodhouse website
Images: WWPT
Wentworth Woodhouse website
Images: WWPT
