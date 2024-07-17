News: New Rotherham housing development set for approval
By Tom Austen
A scaled back proposal from a national housebuilder for a new housing development in Rotherham is being recommended for approval.
Rothbiz reported in 2021 that Barratt Homes was looking at building new homes on land at Far Field Lane, off Doncaster Road and close to Wath Victoria Primary School.
Around 24 acres in size, the current agricultural land near Whincover Farm was allocated for housing development in the Council’s 2019 adopted Local Plan, meaning the principle of residential development here is acceptable.
Barratt believes that the development of the site will provide much needed new housing for people in a convenient and sustainable location, whilst contributing to the current and future housing needs in the area.
Consultants had argued that applying affordable housing for the development would make it "wholly unviable" but Rotherham Council has attached a number of conditions to any approval, including 25% on site affordable housing provision.
The application was originally seeking permission for 296 dwellings, this has been revised and the current proposals are for 269 dwellings - a mix of 2,3 and 4-bed houses. The sole access to the site will be from a new simple priority ‘T’ junction onto Doncaster Road.
A drainage basin in the adjacent allocated Green Belt is also in the plans and this has been judged to not constitute inappropriate development.
The conditions also include £518,705 in education provision, £134,500 towards sustainable transport measures, £65,000 towards the upgrade of existing offsite play facilities and £256,000 towards the provision of four consulting rooms at NHS facilities within close proximity of the site.
A planner's report recommending that the Council's planning board approves the plans, concludes: "There have been objections from local residents regarding the impact on highways and highway safety as a result of this development. Whilst these concerns are noted the Council’s Transportation Infrastructure Service have confirmed that the scheme has been appropriately designed and there are measures in place to ensure that the impact is minimal. Therefore, a refusal on highway grounds would not be justified in this instance.
"The scheme put forward will provide much needed new housing on an allocated housing site close to local facilities and in a sustainable location that would not result in significant impact on the local highway network, air quality or the environment. In fact, it is considered that the scheme put forward with the landscaping, EV charging points and public open space will help in providing an enhancement in terms of biodiversity and sustainable transport methods."
The planning board is set to meet on July 18 to discuss the application.
Barratt Homes website
Images: Google Maps
Barratt Homes website
Images: Google Maps
