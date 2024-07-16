News: Olive Lane development taking shape
By Tom Austen
Progress is being made in the delivery of a new retail development and medical centre at Waverley in Rotherham.
Lindum Group is the lead contractor for regeneration specialists, Harworth Group on Olive Lane, a shopping area that will feature convenience stores, cafes and restaurants and public realm and landscaping that is due for completion in November this year.
A new medical centre is planned and Forge New Homes is also building new homes on the site that sits between the housing developments at Wavereley and the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
Following an agreement with NHS England and Rotherham Council, Lindum also began construction of the site’s £3m two-storey medical centre in February, which is set to be handed over in October.
Advertisement
Chris Fraser, project manager for Lindum, said: “Works have progressed well. The steel frames for three of the four buildings have been erected, with the frame for the remaining building due to erected in mid-July.
“Two of the buildings are now having superstructure brickwork erected, with the third being started in two weeks.
“Scaffolding is due to be erected ready for roofing works in the coming weeks for the first building and will be progressively erected for the remaining buildings within two months to allow doors and windows to go in at the end of summer for watertightness.
“Drainage works are ongoing and will be complete in mid-July. Section 38 roadworks have been installed ready for sign off as adoptable highways.
“By the end of the summer we will be building up levels ready for external works such as landscaping and paving.”
Ben Marris, contracts manager for the medical centre at Lindum added: “Works in the summer will consist of installing the roof build-up, external masonry façade, internal walls and ceilings and M&E.”
Lindum has previously handed over three industrial units on the AMP, with another currently under construction.
Rothbiz revealed that the first tenants to show interest includes a new concept from the innovative food entrepreneuers behind Sheffield's JÖRO Restaurant, and Sky-House Co., the Sheffield company that is pioneering 21st century back-to-back housing at Waverley, that plans to relocate its HQ and 30 jobs to office space sitting above the new venture from JÖRO.
Waverley website
Lindum website
Images: Lindum / Harworth
Lindum Group is the lead contractor for regeneration specialists, Harworth Group on Olive Lane, a shopping area that will feature convenience stores, cafes and restaurants and public realm and landscaping that is due for completion in November this year.
A new medical centre is planned and Forge New Homes is also building new homes on the site that sits between the housing developments at Wavereley and the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
Following an agreement with NHS England and Rotherham Council, Lindum also began construction of the site’s £3m two-storey medical centre in February, which is set to be handed over in October.
Advertisement
Chris Fraser, project manager for Lindum, said: “Works have progressed well. The steel frames for three of the four buildings have been erected, with the frame for the remaining building due to erected in mid-July.
“Two of the buildings are now having superstructure brickwork erected, with the third being started in two weeks.
“Scaffolding is due to be erected ready for roofing works in the coming weeks for the first building and will be progressively erected for the remaining buildings within two months to allow doors and windows to go in at the end of summer for watertightness.
“Drainage works are ongoing and will be complete in mid-July. Section 38 roadworks have been installed ready for sign off as adoptable highways.
“By the end of the summer we will be building up levels ready for external works such as landscaping and paving.”
Ben Marris, contracts manager for the medical centre at Lindum added: “Works in the summer will consist of installing the roof build-up, external masonry façade, internal walls and ceilings and M&E.”
Lindum has previously handed over three industrial units on the AMP, with another currently under construction.
Rothbiz revealed that the first tenants to show interest includes a new concept from the innovative food entrepreneuers behind Sheffield's JÖRO Restaurant, and Sky-House Co., the Sheffield company that is pioneering 21st century back-to-back housing at Waverley, that plans to relocate its HQ and 30 jobs to office space sitting above the new venture from JÖRO.
Waverley website
Lindum website
Images: Lindum / Harworth
0 comments:
Post a Comment