News: Sheffield heat network set to expand into Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Plans are in the pipeline for E.ON's Don Valley heat network to double in size, potentially bringing low carbon heating to a key economic site in Rotherham.
The district heating scheme in the Lower Don Valley is currently powered by E.ON’s Blackburn Meadows renewable energy plant which uses biomass to provide a source of heating to connected buildings.
E.ON’s latest proposals would add around 10km to expand the 8km pipe network which is already providing heat to businesses, including IKEA UK, Forgemasters' and Ice Sheffield and Sheffield Arena.
An indicative route south of the current network shows how it could extend from Sheffield Arena to take in Tinsley's industrial estates and Sheffield Business Park before crossing the Parkway to connect to the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.
Chris Lovatt, Chief Operating Officer for E.ON’s Energy Infrastructure Solutions business, said: “Whether it’s combating the climate crisis, cleaning the air in city streets, or weaning the UK off fossil fuels to avoid the impact of volatile global gas markets, we need to find new, cleaner ways of heating our homes and businesses. Heat networks like ours in the Lower Don Valley allow us to do that.
Advertisement
“We are the playmakers in creating a more sustainable UK through projects like this, and with Sheffield’s bold steps to become a zero-carbon city by 2030 we’re looking to expand the route of our district heat network to play a role in that ambition. As part of our ongoing investment in the city we’ll be looking to create more than 2,000 green jobs in the region as well as improving public spaces – leaving every space we touch better than when we found it.”
Heat networks are a more efficient and more cost-effective way of providing heat to built-up areas by producing and distributing heat from a central source instead of individual boilers in each property.
District heating networks will play a critical role in decarbonising cities. Heat networks currently provide 3% of the heat demand in the UK, with that number potentially growing to 20% nationwide by 2050 to support the move towards net zero.
A formal planning application could be submitted to Sheffield City Council towards the end of Summer, with E.ON hosting a number of consultation events, including at Catcliffe Memorial Hall on July 25.
Last year, Rotherham Energy Limited secured £25m to build a new Rotherham Energy Network eminating from the £150m biomass power station at Templeborough.
E.On website
Images: E.On
The district heating scheme in the Lower Don Valley is currently powered by E.ON’s Blackburn Meadows renewable energy plant which uses biomass to provide a source of heating to connected buildings.
E.ON’s latest proposals would add around 10km to expand the 8km pipe network which is already providing heat to businesses, including IKEA UK, Forgemasters' and Ice Sheffield and Sheffield Arena.
An indicative route south of the current network shows how it could extend from Sheffield Arena to take in Tinsley's industrial estates and Sheffield Business Park before crossing the Parkway to connect to the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.
Chris Lovatt, Chief Operating Officer for E.ON’s Energy Infrastructure Solutions business, said: “Whether it’s combating the climate crisis, cleaning the air in city streets, or weaning the UK off fossil fuels to avoid the impact of volatile global gas markets, we need to find new, cleaner ways of heating our homes and businesses. Heat networks like ours in the Lower Don Valley allow us to do that.
Advertisement
“We are the playmakers in creating a more sustainable UK through projects like this, and with Sheffield’s bold steps to become a zero-carbon city by 2030 we’re looking to expand the route of our district heat network to play a role in that ambition. As part of our ongoing investment in the city we’ll be looking to create more than 2,000 green jobs in the region as well as improving public spaces – leaving every space we touch better than when we found it.”
Heat networks are a more efficient and more cost-effective way of providing heat to built-up areas by producing and distributing heat from a central source instead of individual boilers in each property.
District heating networks will play a critical role in decarbonising cities. Heat networks currently provide 3% of the heat demand in the UK, with that number potentially growing to 20% nationwide by 2050 to support the move towards net zero.
A formal planning application could be submitted to Sheffield City Council towards the end of Summer, with E.ON hosting a number of consultation events, including at Catcliffe Memorial Hall on July 25.
Last year, Rotherham Energy Limited secured £25m to build a new Rotherham Energy Network eminating from the £150m biomass power station at Templeborough.
E.On website
Images: E.On
0 comments:
Post a Comment