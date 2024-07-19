News: First visitors stay over at new Rotherham Travelodge
By Tom Austen
The new multimillion pound Travelodge in Rotherham town centre has hosted its first overnight visitors ahead of an official opening.
The rest of the Forge Island development has reached the fit out stage.
Forge Island is the town centre's new landmark leisure destination being delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse. The £47m development includes an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema, a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel as well as six independent restaurants on the riverside, including The Rustic Pizza Company, Estabulo, and Sakku Samba.
The hotel, the first Travelodge in the borough, has been bookable for stays since May and reviews on TripAdvisor describe a "pristine brand new hotel" and pick out the welcoming staff for praise.
The four storey hotel has been built by Bowmer + Kirkland on the north of the Forge Island site close to Rotherham Central station. It was designed with a metal top and brick base in grey. The new Rotherham hotel is in Travelodge's new-build budget luxe hotel brand, incorporating the new Bar Café concept offering unlimited breakfast, tasty evening meals and fresh barista coffee.
Standard rooms (with new décor and signature king size "Dreamer" bed) are priced at £68.99 for the saver rate and £75.99 for the flexible rate.
With Rotherham Council stumping up the money for the whole scheme, "significant slippage" on its progress was reported at the end of 2023 but a recent update to the council's cabinet states that "delivery on site has progressed further than anticipated."
Construction is complete on the Forge Island cinema, which was handed over for fit out in May 2024 prior to a planned summer opening. The food and drink units were handed over on July 1 2024.
Arc Cinemas, which has been recruiting for a general manager, recently provided a sneak peek of the new cinema, the first in Rotherham for over 30 years. The update on social media showed signage on the exterior and work to create the screens inside.
The next phase of regeneration in the area is the delayed Riverside Gardens scheme. A first stage contract has now been let and subject to costs, a full contract is expected to be agreed in September 2024.
Using a mixture of soft and hard landscaping, Riverside Gardens is creating a gateway to Forge Island on an area extending from the demolished Riverside Precinct, covering the old abattoir site behind Market Street and passing the Old Market, Keppel Wharf and Westgate Chambers residential developments. Corporation Street is also getting a revamp.
Images: Tom Austen / Arc Cinemas / Facebook
