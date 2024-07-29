News: Rotherham Families First receives official charity status
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Families First, an award-winning charitable organisation based in Rotherham has received official charity status, after over five years of tireless work providing essential support to the most vulnerable people in the community.
Families First was established in May 2019 to provide a one-stop emergency service providing basic necessities for some of the most vulnerable people across Rotherham. Since then, the charity has won the Community Project Achievement Award 2021, received a nomination for the King’s Award and supported more than 2,000 people across the region.
Many locals will probably recognise Families First for its highly successful Christmas Toy Appeal, where shoppers are invited to collect tags marked with an age range from Christmas trees around Parkgate and buy a present for a young person who otherwise would have nothing at all to open at Christmas. This festive programme is only the tip of the iceberg for the charity, which runs throughout the year delivering a lifeline to those experiencing financial difficulties.
Inside a unit at Parkgate, a wealth of essential household items, that have been donated by members of the public, are meticulously sorted through by a team of volunteers. Parkgate is proud to house and support Families First free of charge, which it has done for several years following the announcement that their original unit was due to be sold.
Families First’s charitable status will provide a wealth of benefits to the charity and its service users, offering a higher level of public trust and confidence making them better able to raise funds from the public and grant-making bodies. The exciting news follows Families First’s successful application for a grant from the Freemasonry and Lieutenancies Partnership Fund who have awarded £3,000 to provide mattresses, cots and safety gates to families in need.
Janet Drury Centre Manager at Parkgate and Treasurer at Families First commented: “We are delighted that Families First has received official charitable status after over five years of helping people in need across Rotherham. Our charity status will better allow us to raise funds for the charity and continue to provide support to our anonymous service users, respecting their privacy and dignity”.
A joint statement from His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Professor Dame Hilary Chapman DBE and James H Newman OBE, Head of the Yorkshire, West Riding Freemasons, added: “We are delighted that this Fund, which has been established to support communities in Yorkshire, has been able to assist Rotherham Families First. The many Freemasons and their families from across the County, who regularly contribute to the Fund, via West Riding Masonic Charities Ltd., will be delighted to see their donations being spent assisting Rotherham Families First.”
