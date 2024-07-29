News: £4.2m - the cost of Rotherham Children's Capital of Culture in 2025
By Tom Austen
£4.2m is set to be spent on the Children’s Capital of Culture Festival Programme in Rotherham in 2025, according to a council report.
It is estimated that it will attract external funding in the region of £13.9m.
Rotherham is branding itself as the world's first Children's Capital of Culture in 2025. The move is part of a cultural strategy with an action that is described as highlighting Rotherham as "a place people want to visit, where everyone can enjoy Rotherham through the eyes, ears and actions of children and young people."
Using money from the Government's UK Community Renewal Fund and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund Programme, work has been ongoing since 2021 to shape what 2025 might include, as well as building partnerships, employing young trainees, Young Artists in Residence and hosting events and pilot activities.
2025 will include more events and festivals, more community and neighbourhood activity, and continued skills and talent development. The key activities in the 2025 festival year include creative and arts activities, sport and physical activities, heritage, reading and author events, leisure, play, gaming, digital, nature and the environment. It will be designed so there will be something for everyone, whatever their age.
The Children’s Capital of Culture is being led by a Cultural Partnership Board with Rotherham Council acting as a facilitator and accountable body for external funding.
The themes have recently been published:
- You’re Not From New York City, You’re From Rov’rum: supporting young people to have agency and create change, building pride in Rotherham as their home.
- Who We Are, Where We Come From: enabling children and young people to develop a sense of community and belonging through the arts and culture, enhancing their mental health and critical thinking.
- Plug In & Play: increasing opportunities for play in digital and physical spaces, as well as fostering physical activity and participation in sport.
- The World Beneath Our Feet: enabling children and young people to engage with nature and their local environment and take action to combat climate change.
Outcomes for the programme are centred around children and young people being proud to call Rotherham their home, be confident that they can establish a career in Rotherham and feel that their mental and physical health is improving.
For Rotherham residents, being the Children's Capital of Culture is designed to create a stronger sense of community cohesion and connection with the local community and help them feel that Rotherham’s reputation is improving regionally and nationally.
A report to the council's cabinet explains: "To date, £823,700 from the UK Community Renewal Fund, UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and Arts Council England has been invested into the Children’s Capital of Culture Skills and Talent Development programme, which supports the education, employment and training of young people from Rotherham.
"Delivery partners such as Grimm and Co, Wentworth Woodhouse and Places Leisure and others are expected to secure £5m towards the cost of delivering the programme. Projects which do not have sufficient funding will not be included in the Festival 2025 programme.
"It is estimated that in the region of £4.2m will be spent on the Festival programme in 2025. This figure excludes core costs such as staffing and is subject to confirmation of external funding sources and finalisation of the programme."
Potential pots of funding include those operated by the Arts Council, National Lottery Heritage Fund and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).
Cllr. David Sheppard, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Social Inclusion & Neighbourhood Working at Rotherham Council, said: "Children’s Capital of Culture was a title bestowed upon Rotherham by its young people. It was devised by them as a way to change how young people feel about their hometown and create positive opportunities for children and young people across the Borough.
"There are many similar programmes which had been devised by a locality. These include Kirklees Year of Music 2023 and Our Year – Wakefield District 2024. Additionally, the Mayor of London awards a biannual London Borough of Culture event and Greater Manchester awards an annual Town of Culture.
"The Children’s Capital of Culture commitment has already pulled in millions of pounds to offer events and opportunities to young people that they would otherwise not be able to access otherwise.
"I'm really proud that the Council were delivering on the challenge that has been set and I'm looking forward to a great year ahead in 2025."
"To make everybody go through 180 degrees and think about culture and how that will work for children instead of what shall we do for children at one side of what we’re doing over here with opera, and plays and music… it will turn people right round the other way and make them think “well I do this, but how could I do that for children?”
"I think it’s fantastic – an absolutely wonderful idea!”
Rotherham Children's Capital of Culture website
Images: Rotherham Children's Capital of Culture / Facebook
2 comments:
Get the popcorn ready!
Rotherham children's capital of culture..you couldn't make it up,another thing that makes us look a laughing stock,I wonder is grooming also part of a children's culture in today's world?
