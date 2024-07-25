News: Forge Island loses restaurant brands as challenging trading conditions bite
By Tom Austen
A company connected to the restaurant operator that signed up to open a number of brands in Rotherham town centre has gone into liquidation.
Rotherham Council has confirmed that just one of the operator's brands is now coming to Rotherham.
Forge Island is the town centre's new landmark leisure destination being delivered by the council in partnership with Muse. The £47m development is anchored by an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema and a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel.
With the hotel now open and the cinema slated to begin screening films in September, the food and drink units were handed over on July 1 2024.
The partners had celebrated the development being fully let over a year before opening, announcing deals that would see six independent restaurants open on the riverside, including Casa Peri Peri, Estabulo, Sakku Samba, Caffé Noor, Cow & Cream and The Rustic Pizza Company.
A triple-header deal was signed with Thistle Group who would bring Casa Peri Peri, Estabulo Rodizio/Sakku Samba as a dual-branded concept, and Caffé Noor.
On July 8, Dabangg Hospitality Group Ltd T/A Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill went into liquidation. Dabangg shares a director with Thistle Property Holdings Group Ltd.
Dabangg Hospitality's website has gone offline but its LinkedIn page explains that it is "a prominent and visionary company that owns and operates five successful restaurant companies: Estabulo, Sakkusamba, Fleur, Caffe Noor, and Sakku."
Documents show that HMRC applied to the courts to have Wakefield-based Dabangg Hospitality Group Ltd wound up. A week later, Clark Business Recovery Limited was appointed as liquidator.
Further documents show that the group owed £7m to HMRC - £2.7m regarding PAYE and £4.3m regarding VAT.
Sakku Samba venues in Manchester and Bradford have recently closed but company directors appear unfazed by the liquidation with new companies created and new venues opening, including Raft in Manchester and Habbibi in Leeds.
Back in Rotherham, the Forge Island website now only shows two outlets on its food and drink page - The Rustic Pizza Company and Caffé Noor.
Cow & Cream closed its remaining Barnsley store in September 2023, with the burger and shakes specialist stating that food cost prices, energy prices and packaging costs had made providing a value for money product impossible for them to achieve.
Rotherham Council’s Interim Strategic Director for Regeneration and Environment Andrew Bramidge said: “Unfortunately due to challenging trading conditions and circumstances beyond anyone’s control, operators have not been able to bring forward all the planned eateries for Forge Island at the current time.
“However, Thistle Group remains committed to Rotherham and will open its luxury coffee shop brand, Café Noor, at the gateway of the site as intended. Meanwhile, Travelodge hotel is already open on site and welcoming guests, The Arc Cinema is on track to open in early September, and Rustic Pizza is due to open its doors to the public this summer.
"Alongside our development partners Muse, we are already in discussion with a number of other potential operators who have expressed an interest in the site, and we will make further announcements about these in due course when agreements are reached."
Rotherham Council acquired the site in 2017 following the move accross town by Tesco. A 250 year lease to Muse was initially proposed before the council stepped in with the upfront costs.
The council expects that the repayment of capital costs will be met wholly or largely over the long term by revenue generated from commercial activity in the Forge Island development. At the time, the cabinet heard that the longer-term financial risks that the project presents relate to the Council’s ability to maintain the incomes levels from the lettings, car parking and business rates.
Rotherham Council has fully funded the Forge Island scheme after its Cabinet approved an increase in the Council’s Capital Programme in 2022 to cover the £46.8m costs which were expected to be covered by the authority's own borrowing and capital resources.
Rotherham Council acquired the site in 2017 following the move accross town by Tesco. A 250 year lease to Muse was initially proposed before the council stepped in with the upfront costs.
The council expects that the repayment of capital costs will be met wholly or largely over the long term by revenue generated from commercial activity in the Forge Island development. At the time, the cabinet heard that the longer-term financial risks that the project presents relate to the Council’s ability to maintain the incomes levels from the lettings, car parking and business rates.
