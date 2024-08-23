News: National beer festival's Magna move highlights Rotherham's pull factor for unique events
By Tom Austen
The winter version of Britain’s biggest beer festival is heading to Rotherham in 2025.
Problems with a Bradford venue has seen organisers searching for a suitable alternative venue with CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale) settling on the Magna Science Adventure Centre for the Great British Beer Festival Winter (GBBF Winter).
Tens of thousands are expected to make their way along to the five-day jamboree from 12 to 15 February 2025 – with beers, ciders and perries on offer from the length and breadth of the kingdom.
CAMRA rotates the location of its festivals around the country with cities including Birmingham and Norwich recently acting as hosts. 2025 will mark the first of a number of potential events in Yorkshire.
As the winter counterpart to CAMRA’s Great British Beer Festival, visitors will find a fantastic range of not only dark and winter brews but a great selection of light and hoppy ales to sample.
Previous events have included a number of Brewery Bars, a Learn & Discover bar, Bieres Sans Frontier bar, and a dedicated Champion Winter Beer of Britain bar - the prestigious Champion Winter Beer of Britain winners being announced during the trade and press session. A range of live music, entertainment and food is also on offer.
Set in the former Templeborough steelworks, Magna is a family attraction with more than 100 hands-on exhibits. Millions of pounds have been invested in unique events spaces and conference facilities at the centre which is operated by a charity, the Magna Trust.
The venue is no stranger to hosting large beer festivals with The Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival attracting over 5,000 people each year. Proceeds from the festival are used to support the work of local charities.
Starting at Oakwood School in 1992, the event went on to become the largest indoor beer festival outside of London but organisers warned that 2024 could be the last, stating that rising costs make charity events of this scale more and more unviable.
Another new event to Magna, which also hosts a number of trade fairs, business events and comic-cons, is FightFest 2024, which takes place this weekend.
Reminiscent of the hit TV show Robot Wars, this year's event will see a record 39 robots enter the purpose-built arena, in a bid to be crowned European Featherweight Champion.
Kevin Tomlinson, Chief Executive at Magna, said: "At Magna, we have made it our mission to inspire curiosity by giving visitors the chance to enjoy hands-on exhibits. Robot combat takes this to a different level, by bringing STEM concepts to life, truly showing that science isn't simply a subject that's studied, it's one that needs to be experienced.
"We're looking forward to welcoming FightFest to Magna, and with plenty of activities taking place throughout the weekend, there are lots of reasons to visit Magna this bank holiday."
Magna website
CAMRA website
Images: Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival / LensGo
1 comments:
Good news. Hopefully it will be advertised as taking place at "Magna, Rotherham" and not "Magna, Sheffield".
Post a Comment