News: Showtime! Opening date for new Rotherham cinema
By Tom Austen
Over 30 years in the making, Arc Cinema at Forge Island has announced the opening date for its new site in Rotherham town centre.
Forge Island is the town centre's new landmark leisure destination being delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse. The £47m development includes an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema, a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel as well as two independent restaurants - The Rustic Pizza Company and Cafe Noor.
The Irish cinema operator has confirmed that an advance preview of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to take place on September 5.
The fantasy comedy horror film directed by Tim Burton is a sequel to 1988's Beetlejuice that may well have been shown the last time Rotherham had a cinema. Cannon, the last in the town centre, closed in 1990.
Positioned at the south of the former home of the Rotherham Forge & Rolling Mills, the design of the cinema looked to the strong industrial heritage of the site which was historically home to a foundry and an iron works. The cinema design incorporates a saw-tooth roof profile with a metal cap and a robust brick podium base.
Arc has previously confirmed that the Rotherham cinema will have two flagship Hypersense screens, including Dolby Atmos sound, a giant screen and a 4K Laser projector – which creates a truly immersive experience. Additionally, it will also have six medium-sized screens that provide an intimate atmosphere for smaller showings – perfect for Arc's popular events like ‘Silver Screen’ and ‘Kids club’ which will be launching in Rotherham.
Across the site, the first occupier to open at Forge Island, Travelodge Rotherham Central – the town’s first branded hotel, recently held an official opening.
The new design includes a redesigned reception, next-generation rooms, and a number of sustainable building features.
A new Bar Café welcomes both hotel guests and passers-by, offering an all-day dining service including breakfast, lunch and dinner menus and bar.
Travelodge Rotherham Central, situated next to Rotherham train and tram station, is set to have a positive impact on the town’s tourism economy. Located a short walk from the town centre, it is just a few miles from a host of major visitor attractions including Magna Science Adventure Centre; Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park, Clifton Park and the Grade 1 listed Wentworth House stately home and gardens.
“Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council is doing a great job in investing to regenerate the town centre. Its funding support has enabled the delivery of this development, at a time when private sector funding is in very scarce supply. This will be of great benefit to the Rotherham community for many years to come. Forge Island is a great addition to the town centre and will support the existing shops and attractions, such as Rotherham United’s AESSEAL New York stadium, so there is plenty for Travelodge’s business and leisure customers to enjoy.”
Raife Gale, Senior Development Manager at Muse, added: “The hotel opening marks the first opportunity to welcome people to Forge Island, and with other tenants working hard to complete their fit outs it won’t be long before more residents and visitors will be able to experience all that Forge Island has to offer.”
Arc Cinema website
Travelodge website
Forge Island website
Images: Arc Cinema
