News: Wheels in motion for new bus lanes in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Consultants have been appointed to work up a business case for a number of bus lanes across Rotherham.
Pell Frischmann is working with the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to manage the design and business case development work for seven bus lane schemes in Sheffield and Rotherham. The aim is to optimise public transport and reliability in these areas.
Upon re-election in May, Mayor of South Yorkshire, Oliver Coppard, set out his vision to connect people across South Yorkshire to opportunities through an integrated public transport network that puts people at its centre. The mayor described the current bus system as broken, having "lost 40% of bus miles in the last decade."
The latest scheme will see Pell Frischmann implementing bus lane improvements in Rotherham on the following corridors:
- A631 Bawtry Road
- A630 Doncaster Road and Whinney Hill
- A629 New Wortley Road Bus Gate
- College Road Bus Gate
- A631 / A618 Whiston Crossroads
Various scheme options have been developed as part of the preliminary design and include the implementation of new bus lanes in areas with heavy traffic congestion to improve bus journey times and reliability. Existing bus lanes could also be extended to reduce the number of buses idling in traffic congestion before entering the bus lane.
The widening of the existing carriageway in specific locations is also being considered so that buses will have priority alongside existing general traffic.
The enhancement of bus gate signals would mean that buses will be allowed to continue their routes prior to the movement of general traffic and the improvement of signage, road marking, and lining would ensure compliance from other road users.
If everything stacks up, construction is set to begin in May 2026, followed by the opening in November 2026.
Pell Frischmann Consultants Ltd secured a £252,342.03 contract for the Bus Lane Review Implementation Project at the start of 2024.
Adam Lechmere, Pell Frischmann’s Highways & Transport Technical Director, said: "This project will provide new bus priority measures along several key corridors in Sheffield and Rotherham in order to reduce journey times and improve service reliability. Pell Frischmann has recently developed preliminary design options and produced a Strategic Outline Business Case (SOBC) for submission to South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMC). The next stage of the project will see us progressing the scheme through detailed design and preparation of an Outline Business Case for funding approval."
Rothbiz reported in 2022 that The City Region Sustainable Transport Settlements (CRSTS) investment had been secured meaning that £570m would bring significant improvements to South Yorkshire’s transport system, enabling people to make public transport and walking and cycling their first choice for travel.
Advertisement
Pell Frischmann website
SYMCA website
Images: Google Maps
2 comments:
I wonder if this will mean more regular buses are going to be heading to Rotherham in the not too distant future?
The bus lanes we have don't work.Roads aren't wide enough to facilitate them.Get fed up of people not driving in them not reading signs that's state they're only part time,then because I do read them and drive in lanes,they then cut in and nearly collide.LEARN TO READ THE SIGNS!!
