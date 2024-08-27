News: Progress for latest firms expanding onto the AMP in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Steelwork erection has completed at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham on the new development for Technicut, the global leader in solid rotary cutting tools for the aerospace industry.
Rothbiz reported last year on plans for a purpose built unit for Technicut to go alongside McLaren.
Construction firm, Britcon, has been appointed to work alongside The Harris Partnership on a 86,800 sq ft warehouse and progress is being made.
The value of this contract is £9m with an anticipated end date of March 2025. Britcon is aiming to achieve a BREEAM status of Excellent for the dedicated building comprising a mix of production, lab, office and meeting room space.
The new location will enable the company to remain local to its origins whilst providing the space it needs to further grow the business.
Also at AMP, a planning application has been approved for a purpose built unit between Brunel Way and the Parkway for Vulcan Engineering Ltd.
Currently based in Sheffield, Vulcan Engineering Limited is part of the wider AES group and specialises in the production of mechanical seals and encapsulated ‘o’-rings. The company has a global presence and is an established world leader in the development and manufacture of high purity, composite encapsulated seals that fulfil a demand in the market where an engineering polymer is either not available or is extremely cost prohibitive.
Having doubled their turnover in the last five years from £15m to £30m as a Group on sealing products, the move is part of expansion plans where turnover is forecasted to increase to £60m within the next five years.
At 52,000 sq ft, the new development would create 110 jobs.
Also fronting the Parkway, work is closer to completion on a new headquarters for global steel business Danieli. The Italian-based group – which has annual revenues of £3.6bn and designs, builds and installs low emission plants for the steel industry worldwide as well as producing quality special steels – commissioned a 47,000 sq ft head office, research and distribution facility having outgrown its site at Templeborough.
Calibre Scientific UK and Insight Direct UK are two of the companies expanding at the AMP.
AMP website
Images: Britcon / Harris Partnership
