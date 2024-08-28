News: Rotherham Hospice opens innovative charity shop
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Hospice has opened the doors to a brand-new charity shop in Manvers, the first of its kind in its retail lineup, featuring a fresh, innovative design that fundraisers believe will redefine charity fashion shopping in the area.
The only adult hospice in Rotherham for the people of Rotherham, Rotherham Hospice is an independent charity and requires a staggering £3m per year to allow them to continue to carry out this invaluable service.
The August grand opening at the Onyx Retail Park was marked by a special ribbon-cutting ceremony. The honour of cutting the ribbon went to Jonathon, the first volunteer in Manvers.
The hospice describes the new shop as a "bold step forward in our retail strategy" and has been designed as a pilot for a new look and feel that could then be extended across existing stores. The concept is also paving the way forthe Rotherham Hospice's first-ever superstore at Great Eastern Retail Park in Parkgate, which is expecting to opening in Autumn 2024.
Rothbiz reported in March that a planning application had been submitted that would enable a vacant unit on the retail park to be brought back into use. Rotherham Hospice wants to operate a large charity shop from the 7,900 sq ft Unit 5, which was previously home to United Carpets.
Mat Cottle-Shaw, CEO of Rotherham Hospice, said: "The opening of our Manvers shop marks the beginning of an exciting few years for Rotherham Hospice. This shop is the first manifestation of our ambitious strategy, shaped by the valuable insights gained from our recent community survey. Our goal is to enhance and expand our retail offerings, starting with Manvers and continuing with the launch of our superstore in Parkgate later this year and other locations across Rotherham.
"The positive feedback we’ve received already is truly encouraging. One of our first customers was thrilled with their shopping experience, saying: “I walked in thinking I wouldn’t be able to afford the clothing, but the prices are amazing! It’s wonderful to see secondhand clothes that are presented so nicely and still affordable.”
"Our new shop in Manvers isn’t just about offering a unique shopping experience; it’s also a crucial part of how we fund the vital services we provide. Charity shops like ours generate 30% of the income needed to keep Rotherham Hospice running. By shopping with us, you’re directly supporting the compassionate, high-quality care we provide to patients and their families.
"We invite everyone to visit our new shop, discover some great fashion finds, and support our mission. Your purchases make a real difference in the lives of those we care for."
Rotherham Hospice website
Images: Rotherham Hospice
Rotherham Hospice website
Images: Rotherham Hospice
