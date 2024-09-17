News: Fit Out UK given OK to fit out new Rotherham facility
By Tom Austen
Fit Out UK, a leading interior fit out and logistics service provider, has secured planning permission to redevelop a prominent vacant industrial property in Rotherham.
Established in 2000, the company operates throughout the UK with offices in London and Sheffield and serves an impressive client list featuring Lloyd’s Bank, PureGym, Sainsbury’s, Argos, Tesco and Westfield.
Taking on "Hellaby 90" - the former home of Eldon before its acquisition by nVent and relocation accross the borough to Woodhouse Link - Fit Out UK has secured permission for a for a phased development.
The first phase will see the construction of a new unit to the rear of the altered existing unit which will remain operational. The second phase will then comprise the demolition of the existing unit and the extension of the new unit to create one single, larger unit of 156,000 sq ft.
Plans explain that the site is currently used by the applicant as a storage and distribution centre, however due to demand the current facilities have become inadequate and a larger centre is required.
Analysis by local commercial property agents, Knight Frank shows that the property was acquired for £4.85m in 2023.
Fit Out UK already has an 80,000 sq ft joinery, metal fabrication and powder coating facility plus 400,000 sq ft of warehousing space across facilities in London, Sheffield and Doncaster.
The application for a modern unit alongside the M18 was approved without going to the planning board with planning officers at Rotherham Council concluding that there would be no severe impact on the surrounding highway network as the the overall trip impact at M18 JN1 "is likely to be less than 30 two way trips and therefore will not have a material impact in this location."
A local labour agreement between the applicant and the council indicates that 40 jobs would be based at the redeveloped Rotherham site.
Fit Out UK website
Images: Fit Out UK
