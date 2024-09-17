News: New £3m South Yorkshire Innovation Programme to help business innovate and grow

Rotherham businesses can access opportunities to engage in and benefit from innovation-led growth, driving innovation led activities.



The South Yorkshire Innovation Programme (SYIP), a collaboration led by Sheffield Hallam University with the University of Sheffield and Barnsley Council, is backed by £3m via the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has been co-designed and developed with each of the four South Yorkshire local authorities.



SYIP will provide opportunities for businesses to engage in and benefit from innovation-led growth, driving innovation led activities. It will build upon a successful track record of delivering innovation support to SMEs in the region.



The programme will provide access to high-quality and bespoke innovation support including academic consultancy, innovation audits, student projects and placements, access to university equipment and facilities, events and technical workshops.



Support will be available to organisations of all sizes across all sectors based in South Yorkshire, including charities and social enterprises. Further details on the launch of the programme and how organisations can access support will follow later this year.



The project is one of several partnerships between Sheffield’s universities, local authorities and SYMCA aimed at driving economic growth and inward investment into South Yorkshire.



Others include the Sheffield Innovation Spine, a long-term spatial and economic strategy to create and link the infrastructure required to grow knowledge-led businesses and the Innovation Network South Yorkshire which brings together academics, businesses and organisations at free networking events to encourage collaboration.



South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “We are getting on with the job of building a bigger, better economy in South Yorkshire. But we can’t build a new future without new ideas.



“That’s why it’s vital we bring together our world-leading universities and local authorities to help our local businesses harness innovation. The South Yorkshire Innovation Programme will help our businesses to create the future here, right here.



“I’m determined to build a South Yorkshire that works together to spread wealth, opportunity and success to all our communities.”



Professor Rory Duncan, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Knowledge Exchange at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “At a time of rapid advancements across an ever-increasing range of sectors, the ability to innovate and harness new technology is more important than ever for businesses of all sizes.



“Sheffield Hallam is delighted to be leading this new programme fostering stronger partnerships between academia and business. This collaboration aims to translate cutting-edge research and knowledge into tangible solutions that address the unique challenges of our region’s businesses."



Professor Ashutosh Tiwari, Deputy Vice-President for Innovation at the University of Sheffield, said: “The University of Sheffield has a proven track record of partnering with local organisations to drive innovation and boost economic growth. This collaborative programme offers an exciting opportunity to build on our successes.



“We’re very much looking forward to working closely with some of South Yorkshire’s innovative organisations to help them adapt and thrive as the challenges they face continue to evolve. Together, we can turn our world-leading research into practical solutions to address the region’s specific needs, while strengthening South Yorkshire’s position as a hub for innovation.”



Images: University of Sheffield