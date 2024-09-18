News: Backer to the future
By Tom Austen
A planning application has been submitted that would see the redevelopment of the former Backer Electric building in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported at the end of 2023 that the Eastwood company was acquired by Heatrod Elements at the same time as a move to new premises accross Rotherham to Dinnington.
The manufacturer of heating elements supplies products in high volume to the majority of household brand names, producing domestic electrical appliances, spares to distributors and specialist elements for use in industrial, catering and commercial applications.
The previous premises at Chesterton Road have a distinctive art deco look and the new proposals for the site include alterations and part-subdivision of existing site into 19 individual commercial units, predominantly for individual storage.
With limited demolition at ground level the plans, drawn up by Urbana planning consultants for applicant Mr K Khan, add: "Importantly, the shell of the existing building structure will be used and there will be numerous physical changes to the exterior of the building with new window and door openings provided."
The building is currently part-used and part-vacant and has undergone a number of alterations approved in the 1980s. In 2004 and 2007 the site had an outline approval for a hotel/restaurant/hot food takeaway and petrol station. However, this was never implemented and the applications have expired.
The plans conclude: "It is clear from the above discussion that the development of the site is therefore asserted to be sustainable environmentally, socially, and economically. The proposals will yield benefits on these fronts through the transformation of a significantly underperforming site that currently does little to make a positive contribution to its locale, to one that will extend the ongoing revitalisation of its surroundings.
"Social sustainability will be derived from supporting the employment opportunities in Rotherham and beyond. The sustainable central location minimises the need for motorised travel and therefore also has considerable environmental sustainability credentials."
Work to update the adjacent delapidated Peck House has taken place.
Images: Urbana
