News: Rotherham Council set to spend a further £20m on active travel schemes
By Tom Austen
In the same week as contractors celebrated the completion of two transport schemes in Rotherham, the local council has begun contracting for two more projects.
The Broom Road / Wickersley Corridor Sustainable Transport Scheme has a contract price of up to £8m.
Here the project includes work at Stag roundabout, sustainable travel measures on Wickersley Road, the extension of the recently completed Broom Road cycleway and an Active Travel Scheme in the Moorgate area.
Contract documents explain that work will include the provision of bilateral unidirectional cycleways and bus priority measures from the new Broom Road layout to Brecks Roundabout, as well as associated improvements to crossings and junctions.
At Stag Roundabout segregated cycle routes and controlled crossing facilities would be introduced on each arm of the roundabout. These facilities will connect into the new cycle routes that are proposed on the A6021 Wickersley Road arms of the junction whereas transitions onto the carriageway will be provided onto the northern and southern A6123 arms.
In the Moorgate area, the active travel scheme will include traffic calming measures on Broom Lane, Brunswick Road, Beaconsfield Road and Broom Valley Road to reduce traffic levels, speeds and manage on-street parking in areas that are served by Broom Road cycleways.
Esh Construction Ltd has been awarded the contract for stage 1 (Design and Pre-Construction) which is expected to be completed within 12 months, with an option to extend into stage 2 works for an estimated 18 months.
Advertisement
A second contract, worth up to £12.2m, sets out the creation of a sustainable transport corridor incorporating Fitzwilliam Road and St Anns Roundabout at Eastwood, on the edge of Rotherham town centre.
The Fitzwilliam Road scheme will seek to introduce bus priority lanes and separated cycle lanes and St Anns roundabout is being redesigned to enhance pedestrian and cycle facilities.
Rothbiz reported back in 2020 on council ideas for filling in the underpass at St Anns with the creation of better, at grade, connections for pedestrians and cyclists.
The latest contract also includes improvements to the adjacent Eastwood and Herringthorpe neighbourhood.
Similarly, Galliford Try Construction Ltd has been awarded the contract for stage 1 (Design and Pre-Construction) which is expected to be completed within 12 months, with an option to extend into stage 2 works for an estimated 18 months.
Across the borough, £1.05m of development funding has recently been released by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to Rotherham Council to work up an improvement scheme at Ickles roundabout at Templeborough.
Funding is coming from the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlements (CRSTS), £570m from the government to the region to bring significant improvements to South Yorkshire’s transport system.
SYMCA's Active Travel Implementation Plan sets out how, by 2040, a fully connected network of walking and cycling routes will link the region, transforming communities and ensure that people have the means and the confidence to leave their cars at home, and choose to travel on foot or by bicycle.
Images: Google Maps
The Broom Road / Wickersley Corridor Sustainable Transport Scheme has a contract price of up to £8m.
Here the project includes work at Stag roundabout, sustainable travel measures on Wickersley Road, the extension of the recently completed Broom Road cycleway and an Active Travel Scheme in the Moorgate area.
Contract documents explain that work will include the provision of bilateral unidirectional cycleways and bus priority measures from the new Broom Road layout to Brecks Roundabout, as well as associated improvements to crossings and junctions.
At Stag Roundabout segregated cycle routes and controlled crossing facilities would be introduced on each arm of the roundabout. These facilities will connect into the new cycle routes that are proposed on the A6021 Wickersley Road arms of the junction whereas transitions onto the carriageway will be provided onto the northern and southern A6123 arms.
In the Moorgate area, the active travel scheme will include traffic calming measures on Broom Lane, Brunswick Road, Beaconsfield Road and Broom Valley Road to reduce traffic levels, speeds and manage on-street parking in areas that are served by Broom Road cycleways.
Esh Construction Ltd has been awarded the contract for stage 1 (Design and Pre-Construction) which is expected to be completed within 12 months, with an option to extend into stage 2 works for an estimated 18 months.
Advertisement
A second contract, worth up to £12.2m, sets out the creation of a sustainable transport corridor incorporating Fitzwilliam Road and St Anns Roundabout at Eastwood, on the edge of Rotherham town centre.
The Fitzwilliam Road scheme will seek to introduce bus priority lanes and separated cycle lanes and St Anns roundabout is being redesigned to enhance pedestrian and cycle facilities.
Rothbiz reported back in 2020 on council ideas for filling in the underpass at St Anns with the creation of better, at grade, connections for pedestrians and cyclists.
The latest contract also includes improvements to the adjacent Eastwood and Herringthorpe neighbourhood.
Similarly, Galliford Try Construction Ltd has been awarded the contract for stage 1 (Design and Pre-Construction) which is expected to be completed within 12 months, with an option to extend into stage 2 works for an estimated 18 months.
Across the borough, £1.05m of development funding has recently been released by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to Rotherham Council to work up an improvement scheme at Ickles roundabout at Templeborough.
Funding is coming from the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlements (CRSTS), £570m from the government to the region to bring significant improvements to South Yorkshire’s transport system.
SYMCA's Active Travel Implementation Plan sets out how, by 2040, a fully connected network of walking and cycling routes will link the region, transforming communities and ensure that people have the means and the confidence to leave their cars at home, and choose to travel on foot or by bicycle.
Images: Google Maps
0 comments:
Post a Comment