News: Backer Electric Company acquired
By Tom Austen
Historic Rotherham company, Backer Electric, has been acquired by Heatrod Elements.
It comes at the same time as a move to new premises accross Rotherham to Dinnington.
The manufacturer of heating elements, founded in 1938 with premises at Eastwood, supplies products in high volume to the majority of household brand names, producing domestic electrical appliances, spares to distributors and specialist elements for use in industrial, catering and commercial applications.
Greater Manchester based Heatrod Industrial is the UK’s leading manufacturer of heating elements and associated process heating equipment required for industrial heating applications. Heatrod Elements is part of NIBE Element, the world's largest heating element manufacturer, and represents NIBE in the UK.
Simon Ellam, managing director at Heatrod, said: “The NIBE Element group shares it’s roots with Backer Electric and many of our manufacturing sites across the world carry the Backer name. Christian Backer, originally founded both Backer Electric in the UK as well as our group’s own beginnings in Sweden. To bring such a wealth of history and knowledge back together is a proud moment for all of the team at Heatrod and the wider NIBE Element Group.”
Paul Daffin, general manager of Backer Electric, added: “The acquisition of the assets of Backer Electric by Heatrod Elements Ltd represents a return to it’s original Swedish roots as part of The NIBE Element Group and heralds the start of a new and exciting chapter for Backer Electric. The acquisition allows the ‘Backer Electric’ name and history to be globally preserved. Combined with the additional knowledge and support resources available within the whole NIBE Element Group, this can only be beneficial to our Customers, whom we look forward to servicing from our new premises in Rotherham.”
Norwegian Christian Backer patented the modern day tubular heating element back in 1921 and went on to establish a separate, wholly owned company called Backer Electric Ltd. in Rotherham in 1938. He set about establishing a business in Sweden after World War II.
Backer Electric will become a trading name of Heatrod Elements, operating from the new site in Rotherham. The production of Backer Electric’s product range will move to Heatrod’s purpose built manufacturing facility in Bolton.
1 comments:
From a new site in Dinnington… in the Borough of Rotherham but with a Sheffield Post Town so, to the rest of the country, effectively “Sheffield”…
