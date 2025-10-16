News: Work starts on Rotherham Council’s £11.5m housing development
By Tom Austen
Work is underway on a new development that is one of the largest single investments as part of the Council’s commitment to deliver 1,000 new Council homes for Rotherham.
45 homes will be built across three sites in Maltby – Larch Road, Addison Road and Elm Tree Road. Three brownfield sites previously the location of care homes and garage plots.
Scunthorpe-based GS Kelsey Construction Ltd was appointed last year using a Pre-Construction Services Agreement (PCSA) so that it could engage early in the construction phase. The contract is worth up to £11.5m.
When complete, the developments will include a variety of specialist bungalows, apartments and two, three and four-bedroom homes. These will meet needs of local people that have been identified where there is currently inadequate numbers of appropriate homes.
All of the homes will be future proofed through the inclusion of air-source heat pumps for the supply of heating and hot water to help reduce energy bills for tenants, whilst contributing to the Council’s commitment to reach net-zero by 2040.
Last month, Rotherham Council's cabinet agreed to make changes to who can apply to join its Housing Register to ensure it prioritises those in genuine need and makes best use of the Council’s homes. The tough but fair changes include tougher residency or work requirements and tightened rules to ensure larger properties, such as the three and four-bedroom houses in Maltby will be prioritised for families.
Cllr. Linda Beresford, Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member of Housing, said: “The Council is committed to supporting residents with their housing needs and enabling them to live well.
“We’re on track to deliver 1,000 new Council homes by summer 2027 with the biggest new Council homes programme since the 1970s, and as part of this we are continually adapting to the boroughs housing needs by delivering a range of properties to local people including apartments, bungalows and family homes.
“I’m delighted to see work starting on this development and equally pleased to hear about the local employment opportunities and other benefits being delivered as part of this project.”
Leigh Smith, Pre-Construction Manager at GS Kelsey Construction Limited said: “I'd like to express our delight at partnering with Rotherham Council for the first time to build a fantastic selection of large, modern new houses in Maltby. We have been a part of the great work put in by all members of the project team over the last 12 months, so seeing a spade in the ground here is fantastic.”
GS Kelsey is also signed up to work on the £7.9m contract for new council housing in Eastwood.
Images: RMBC / Race Cottam
