News: Contractor selected for £60m Rotherham school rebuild
By Tom Austen
Public consultation is underway on a £60m state of the art refurbishment at Wales High School in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported in 2022 that Wales High School was one of 61 schools across the country to receive state of the art rebuilds or refurbishments that will transform education for their pupils.
With funding from the Government's School Rebuilding Programme the main school building at Wales is set to be completely rebuilt into a state-of-the-art facility. Since the announcement was made, the school has been working with the Department for Education (DfE) to agree on the educational design of the project and the timeframe for delivery.
DfE has chosen BAM as their preferred contractor for the project. BAM, will shortly be submitting a planning application for the development and have begun asking for views on the proposed development before finalising the detailed design.
Sharing the designs, the school said: "The existing school will be replaced and refurbished with energy-efficient designs with high sustainability standards and will be net-zero in operation. The project will transform the learning environment, supporting teachers to deliver high-quality education, so that students gain the knowledge, skills and qualifications they need to succeed.
"The works includes providing new hard and soft sports areas. The new teaching accommodation includes general teaching and science classrooms, together with a new main kitchen and dining space."
Building work is due to begin in 2025 and the new building is expected to be completed in summer 2027. Demolition of the redundant buildings will follow, with all building works anticipated to be complete in Autumn 2027.
The project has been carefully planned to ensure the school can remain fully operational throughout construction and ensure minimal impact on neighbours.
A public forum is being held at the site on September 26 2024 at 4:15 – 7:15 pm.
Previously in the borough, BAM Construct UK was awarded a £10.9m contract to upgrade Maltby Academy. It also built the Advanced Blade Casting Facility (ABCF) for Rolls-Royce and the NUclear AMRC, both on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
Last year, Rothbiz reported that Swinton Acadamy in the north of the borough had also been successful in the School Rebuilding Programme.
Wales High School website
Images: BAM
