News: Another Rotherham school in line for multi million pound rebuild
By Tom Austen
Another secondary school in Rotherham has been successful in the next phase of the Government's School Rebuilding Programme.
Last year, Rothbiz reported that Wales High School had become the first school in Rotherham to be awarded funding.
Now Swinton Academy in the north of the borough has been announced in the latest round and will recieve capital funding from the Government, more than a decade on from a similar investment being axed.
239 more schools and sixth forms are set to benefit from renovation projects. And the good news for Rotherham is that Kilnhurst Primary School becomes the first primary school from the borough to be awarded funds.
400 schools and sixth forms have now been selected for rebuilds through the ten-year School Rebuilding Programme but Brinsworth Academy has missed out.
The new buildings will be more energy efficient for future winter resilience and net-zero in operation, with old facilities replaced by modern education environments including new classrooms, sports halls and dining rooms.
Gillian Keegan, Secretary of State for Education, said: "Education is a top priority for this Government. That is why, despite facing challenging economic circumstances, we are investing a record amount in our schools and colleges.
"The additional funding, alongside fantastic new facilities, will mean our brilliant teachers can get on with what they do best – and inspire the next generation."
Swinton is part of Aston Community Education Trust (ACET) and converted to an academy in 2019.
£98m worth of Building Schools for the Future (BSF) projects at Abbey SEN, Aston, Hilltop SEN, Milton, Oakwood, St Pius and Swinton (then known as Swinton Community School) in Rotherham were stopped by the coalition government in 2010. Maltby Academy progressed a major revamp in 2012 and later, Oakwood High School made it onto the Priority School Building Programme (PSBP), carrying out a £12.2m refurbishment in 2016.
Data shows that a number of Rotherham schools were nominated but have not been selected in any of the previous rounds of the new School Rebuilding Programme. These include Brinsworth Academy, Brinsworth Whitehill Primary School, Maltby Manor Academy, Milton School and Newman School.
At Newman Special School, a project got underway in 2022 on a new £4.5m state-of-the-art facility to replace the Upper School buildings. It is backed by Rotherham Council.
At Brinsworth, Rotherham Council's cabinet met in February 2022 and approved £1.7m capital funding from the Department for Education allocated Basic Need funding to increase capacity by 150 places. In 2017, a £2.6m Sports Centre opened on the site providing a new multi-use sports hall, dance studio, fully accessible changing rooms and classrooms for GSCE and A-level PE.
