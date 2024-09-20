News: The Reytons homecoming gig gave Rotherham economy a massive boost
By Tom Austen
The Reytons’ sell-out homecoming gig in Rotherham was a celebration of music enjoyed by people of all ages, and a big boost for the local economy.
A study by Sheffield Hallam University revealed that the event contributed an impressive £1m to Rotherham’s economy and £1.36m benefit for South Yorkshire.
The concert held earlier this summer drew thousands of attendees from across the nation, with some travelling from as far as Glasgow and Southampton. It marked the largest outdoor music event ever held at Clifton Park, attracting around 20,00 people.
Money spent by fans on public transport, food, drink, and hotels has all positively contributed towards keeping local businesses thriving, whilst putting a sense of pride back in Rotherham.
England’s quarter final Euros match against Switzerland was shown live on a screen at the opposite end of the park to the stage, providing people with another reason to head into Rotherham and join the excitement.
The Reytons performed for over an hour, featuring hits such as Slice of Lime, Red Smoke, and Adrenaline, finishing with Kids Off the Estate and a Disney-inspired fireworks display. It is the first band to play in the park since T-Rex in 1971.
Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Social Inclusion, Cllr Sheppard, said: “I cannot sum up into words how incredible it was to have The Reytons perform in Clifton Park. The atmosphere on the day was thrilling and a joy to be a part of. Having the band here has done wonders for the local economy and given residents something to be proud of. Visitors have said that Clifton Park was an excellent venue, and the event was very well run so we will now be looking to see whether we can host similar such events in the future.”
Fans took to social media to share their views on the concert.
One said: “We come from Warrington. The minute we got off the train station at Rotherham there were volunteers trying to help us. We went to Ginge’s Snap for some food and beer. The owner and her team were unbelievable, so friendly. We got the vibe the whole town was keen to make this work. Throughout the day the local people were helpful and positive. The whole day was brilliant, and I thought Rotherham really embraced the event and really made a couple of outsiders welcome. As a town you should be proud of yourselves. Well done Rotherham and thank you.”
Another fan added: “Wow what an amazing event. Over 20,000 people visited Rotherham which was great for many businesses, pubs, hotels, cafes etc and putting Rotherham on the map. Would be awesome to see more big festival gigs in Clifton Park as it proved it’s a great place for music.”
A third fan commented: “It was absolutely amazing! Professionally done with a great atmosphere. Thank you! Proud that this is our doorstep and a massive positive for our town.”
In approving the contract with the band and organiser, Rotherham Council said that it represented "support for a local cultural phenomenon of national significance, and will widen access to local talent for Rotherham audiences, strengthening civic pride." Positive press coverage and support for the local visitor economy were also big reasons for approving the gig.
The Reytons have recently announced that the Rotherham event will feature on an upcoming live album and video relase, and announced another UK tour.
Last September, Rothbiz revealed first that FKP Scorpio, one of the world’s top ten leading concert promoters, and the promotor for The Reytons tour, had applied to Rotherham Council for a licence for Clifton Park in July 2024.
CLIFTON PARK LIVE ALBUM!!!!!!— THE REYTONS (@TheReytons) September 9, 2024
We have beautifully captured all of the emotions, energy and harmonious chaos from that iconic night in Clifton Park! Featuring the voices of 20,000, the full show is ours to keep forever on Vinyl, CD, DVD and all streaming services worldwide from… pic.twitter.com/j2gSSHCqat
In approving the contract with the band and organiser, Rotherham Council said that it represented "support for a local cultural phenomenon of national significance, and will widen access to local talent for Rotherham audiences, strengthening civic pride." Positive press coverage and support for the local visitor economy were also big reasons for approving the gig.
The Reytons have recently announced that the Rotherham event will feature on an upcoming live album and video relase, and announced another UK tour.
Excellent news. It'd be wonderful to see concerts on this scale become an annual thing at Clifton Park.
