News: Rotherham hotel expansion plans checked in again
By Tom Austen
New plans are back in to extend a Rotherham hotel, eight years after the operator secured approval for a similar scheme.
Premier Inn has identified a "considerable demand" for additional accommodation at its Rotherham East hotel in the Brecks area.
The latest proposal, drawn up by Walshingham Planning, is for a 4,800 sq ft two storey extenstion to the east of the current hotel. It would provide an additional 16 bedrooms but two current rooms would be lost to create a new corridor. It would take the total rooms at the site from 62 to 76.
The Premier Inn was originally constructed in 1984. It underwent extensions and alterations in the 1990s and early 2000s and has been extended most recently in 2006.
2016 plans for an extension to the east was for a net increase of 21 bedrooms over three floors. It was approved despite objections regarding car parking and the impact on nearby businesses. However, the scheme was never built out.
The latest application states: "The proposed development will meet Premier Inn's operational requirements at this location, and will help to address the identified bedroom demand.
"It is proposed to erect a two-storey extension to the east of the hotel to provide a net additional 14 bedrooms on the site. The extension will provide an additional 16 bedrooms, but two existing bedrooms will be lost to accommodate an internal corridor. The extended hotel will provide a total of 76 bedrooms.
"The extension will incorporate identical design features to the hotel and will represent a continuation of the building.
"As a consequence of the extension, the car park to the east of the hotel will be reconfigured. The extended hotel and restaurant will be served by a total of 83 car parking spaces including 12 disabled bays. This excludes the 16 spaces which are allocated to the Sainsbury's Local store."
The development would lead to a net reduction of 15 car parking spaces.
Earlier this year, Premier Inn's parent company, Whitbread plc announced a move to "unlock 3,500 new room extensions" and increase the brand's total rooms to 97,000 across the UK within the next four years though extensions and by converting underperforming restaurant space - a c.£500m investment.
Premier Inn website
Images: Google Maps / Walshingham Planning
