News: £11m Rotherham regeneration plans approved
By Tom Austen
Plans have been approved for an £11m regeneration project in Rotherham centred around Dinnington's market.
Rothbiz reported in July on the plans that outlined how the project will replace old buildings and market stalls with six new commercial units and a large building, which could be used by the community and for commerce. These buildings will overlook a landscaped town square that will be home to new market stalls, that will be stored when not in use.
With the private sector failing to address the declining physical infrastructure around the market, Rotherham Council is using Government funding to purchase privately owned buildings and regenerate the area.
Drawn up by AHR Architects and Oobe Landscape Architects, the plans confirm: "The proposal is to demolish the burnt-out building, the indoor market, the outdoor market, the colliery band building, and half of the shopping parade (36 - 44 Laughton Road). These structures will be replaced with six new commercial units, a pop-up market, a new commercial / community building to be used for public rental, and a fully landscaped area of public realm to create a new market square and clear routes between Laughton Road, the bus station, and well-used car parks.
"The remaining half of the shopping parade will be refurbished to complement the rest of the regeneration project."
The regeneration of the area is identified as one of the key moves in the Dinnington Town Centre Design Support document and the plans were passed without going before the planning board with no representations received.
Advertisement
Planning officers at Rotherham Council concluded: "The proposed development as a whole will have a significant benefit to the vitality and vibrancy of Dinnington Town Centre, will enhance the markets as a destination and be of benefit to the community.
"The existing area is in a very poor state of repair with a burnt out building on site and other buildings and structures on site have a very utilitarian appearance that brings down the town centre as a whole and creates a negative impression for visitors.
"Dinnington Town Centre has suffered in recent years with the closure of some shops and facilities and a reduction in footfall along Laughton Road, despite the success of Aldi and Tesco Supermarkets. The new market square modern buildings and refurbished shops will create a quality town square that Dinnington is missing for both shopping and community facilities."
The new sqaure is described as being a high standard with high quality landscaping in an interesting design. The new shop fronts are also described as high quality and will include internal shutters "to prevent the later addition of ugly shutters."
Rotherham Council has previously warned that "protracted negotiations" with private landowners has slowed the scheme down and officers were preparing to use a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) at the site.
Images: RMBC / AHR
Rothbiz reported in July on the plans that outlined how the project will replace old buildings and market stalls with six new commercial units and a large building, which could be used by the community and for commerce. These buildings will overlook a landscaped town square that will be home to new market stalls, that will be stored when not in use.
With the private sector failing to address the declining physical infrastructure around the market, Rotherham Council is using Government funding to purchase privately owned buildings and regenerate the area.
Drawn up by AHR Architects and Oobe Landscape Architects, the plans confirm: "The proposal is to demolish the burnt-out building, the indoor market, the outdoor market, the colliery band building, and half of the shopping parade (36 - 44 Laughton Road). These structures will be replaced with six new commercial units, a pop-up market, a new commercial / community building to be used for public rental, and a fully landscaped area of public realm to create a new market square and clear routes between Laughton Road, the bus station, and well-used car parks.
"The remaining half of the shopping parade will be refurbished to complement the rest of the regeneration project."
The regeneration of the area is identified as one of the key moves in the Dinnington Town Centre Design Support document and the plans were passed without going before the planning board with no representations received.
Advertisement
Planning officers at Rotherham Council concluded: "The proposed development as a whole will have a significant benefit to the vitality and vibrancy of Dinnington Town Centre, will enhance the markets as a destination and be of benefit to the community.
"The existing area is in a very poor state of repair with a burnt out building on site and other buildings and structures on site have a very utilitarian appearance that brings down the town centre as a whole and creates a negative impression for visitors.
"Dinnington Town Centre has suffered in recent years with the closure of some shops and facilities and a reduction in footfall along Laughton Road, despite the success of Aldi and Tesco Supermarkets. The new market square modern buildings and refurbished shops will create a quality town square that Dinnington is missing for both shopping and community facilities."
The new sqaure is described as being a high standard with high quality landscaping in an interesting design. The new shop fronts are also described as high quality and will include internal shutters "to prevent the later addition of ugly shutters."
Rotherham Council has previously warned that "protracted negotiations" with private landowners has slowed the scheme down and officers were preparing to use a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) at the site.
Images: RMBC / AHR
0 comments:
Post a Comment