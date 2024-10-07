News: £12.2m on bike lanes, bus lanes and a built up roundabout - Rotherham Council's latest active travel scheme
By Tom Austen
Further details have been revealed for the creation of a sustainable transport corridor incorporating Fitzwilliam Road and St Ann's Roundabout at Eastwood, on the edge of Rotherham town centre.
Rothbiz revealed last month that contracting was underway for two new active travel schemes in the borough and now Rotherham Council has launched a consultation on its ideas for what the authourity is calling the "Rotherham East network improvements."
Galliford Try Construction Ltd has been awarded the contract for stage 1 (Design and Pre-Construction) of the project which is expected to be completed within 12 months, with an option to extend into stage 2 works for an estimated 18 months and a total contract price of £12.2m.
The biggest change proposed is for St Anns roundabout, where the council is proposing to bring the crossings up to ground level and fill in the subways to make the space feel more welcoming. Previously mentioned in 2020 and based on community feedback, the move echoes the work undertaken a decade ago at Pool Green roundabout (Liquid roundabout) on the other side of the town centre.
Two options for St Ann's have been designed. The first would maintain a roundabout, adding traffic light crossings to ensure pedestrian safety. The subways and centre of the roundabout would be filled in with new pathways and cycleways added to link the town centre and Eastwood.
Option two would see St Ann's Road closed to motor traffic at its junction with St Leonard's Road and a bus gate introduced from Fizwilliam Road to Centenary Way, significantly altering the road layout. Like option one the subways and centre of the roundabout would be filled in with new pathways and cycleways added with new traffic light crossings.
The consultation states: "We have created two options. Based on early traffic modelling we expect the flow of traffic to be similar for both options. These are early-stage designs and we want your feedback to ensure we get it right."
For Fitzwilliam Road between St Ann’s Roundabout and Mushroom Roundabout the plan is to provide bus priority and separate cycleways.
A bus lane in the Rotherham-bound direction would make bus services faster and more reliable and the bus lane at Mushroom roundabout would be extended to Chesterton Road. Painted cycle lanes are set to be replaced with dedicated cycle tracks to separate cyclists from motor traffic and improve safety and new designated parking spaces are also included.
Proposals also aim to "maximise useful road space" by removing central islands and adding traffic light-controlled crossings.
The consultation is open now and runs until November 29.
Funding is coming from the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlements (CRSTS), £570m from the government to the region to bring significant improvements to South Yorkshire’s transport system.
SYMCA's Active Travel Implementation Plan sets out how, by 2040, a fully connected network of walking and cycling routes will link the region, transforming communities and ensure that people have the means and the confidence to leave their cars at home, and choose to travel on foot or by bicycle.
Rotherham Council consultation website
Images: RMBC
10 comments:
Eastwood shouldn't have a penny spent on improvements until the residents learn how to use a bin.
These consultations on cycle lanes seem to be a sham. The Broom Rd one was passed on the views of about 60 people being in favour.
I don't understand the logic of making the town centre even more inaccessible than it is at present. It wouldn't surprise me if this resulted in Tesco shutting up shop and relocating away from the town centre in the next few years.
Which bin? Is it one in particular? I bet it's the one labelled "Ghetto" at the end of Hatherley Road. Am I right Graham?
"Monkeys" voting Labour can expect projects designed for "monkeys"!
Yes, that's likely to happen isn't it when they have a monopoly of the town centre and are making massive profits.
How did you know my name is Graham. This site is supposed to protect anonymity.
If people can't be bothered to respond to consultation invitations they deserve everything they get.
Seeing as you didn’t make the initial post, I don’t think he was talking to you.
Is that another racial slur?
Just a wild guess. But you sound like a Graham. Or a Herbert.
