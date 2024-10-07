News: Housing plans for Rotherham garden centre site recommended for approval
By Tom Austen
A planning application for the residential redevelopment of a former Rotherham garden centre is being recommended for approval.
Rothbiz reported in 2020 that Fosters Garden Centre would close. The Foster family had been in business in Thrybergh for over a hundred years, growing to include a garden centre, antiques centre, machinery department, coffee shop and a cycle retail outlet.
The site was allocated for housing in the local plan (with the capacity for the capacity of 40 dwellings) and the plans from Avant Homes incorporates the erection of 25 dwellings with the conversion of the former agricultural buildings and listed building into an additional seven dwellings in a town house arrangement.
Including a mix of sizes and housing types, the plans were updated to provide a stronger road frontage.
Considered brownfield in nature, the garden centre was based around the cartshed, granary and stable of Chestnut Tree Farm which dates from 1816. These Grade II Listed buildings would be retained and sympathetically converted. A modern extension will be demolished and the converted buildings would have no private gardens with a central shared courtyard.
Other buildings, including the petrol station would be demolished and a new point of access will be developed directly off Doncaster Road. There would be an access road running through the site to the western corner allowing access into the allocated housing site (H26) to the southwest.
Planning officers are recommending that the planning board at Rotherham Council approve the plans, subject to a number of conditions. This includes £68,000 to fund sustainable transport, new bus shelters and healthcare services.
The application has seen 17 letters of objection received, along with one in support. Comments relate to traffic, the proximity of new dwellings to neighbouring properties and the impact on the listed building. Residents are also concerned about the access created to a larger site allocated for housing.
Planners say that it "is welcomed that the proposals include the retention and conversion of the existing buildings on site.
"The existing plot consists of a large area of hardstanding and has a number of unattractive and increasingly derelict buildings on the site. The amended proposals for the residential re-development of this site would represent a significant visual improvement for the immediate site and to the setting of the Grade II Listed former Barn."
The planning report adds that: "In terms of traffic impact, the Highways Officer considers that the effect of the proposed development on the adjacent road network is not severe and as such, no mitigation is required."
Regarding any future development, the plans confirm that "the potential impact of development on the adjoining site is not material to this application."
The planning board is due to meet to discuss the plans on October 10.
Images: Avant
