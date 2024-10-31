News: Rotherham Markets development now expected to complete in 2027





Second only to the £47m Forge Island development in terms of town centre investment, the £36m revamp was originally scheduled to finish in December 2025 but the latest update from contractors, Henry Boot says that "work on the entire Rotherham Markets development is expected to complete in 2027."



Having secured government money (£8.9m) from the Future High Streets Fund in 2020 for the project, a funding gap of £9.8m was identified in 2022, largely due to the impact of inflation on the project delivery costs. With the council filling the funding gap, work got underway last year.



The latest milestone in the project marks the first visual change at the historic markets site for members of the public, showcasing tangible progress in the creation of a more inviting, inclusive and accessible area of the town centre.



The demolition of the Guardian Centre buildings will last approximately six weeks. Rotherham-based Demex is the demolition subcontractor.



Once cleared, the site will become the location for the new modern, central library, which will tie into the vibrant refurbishment of the indoor and outdoor-covered markets, and extensive public realm improvements.



The new library building has been designed with the town’s community needs in mind. It will feature a dedicated children’s area, café, community meeting spaces, working spaces, a business development facility, IT centre and more.



Advertisement

Cllr Robert Taylor, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "We are committing to investing in Rotherham’s future, and the removal of the older buildings brings us one step closer to a fantastic market development which will contain dynamic spaces for all to enjoy, whilst providing exciting opportunities for local businesses.



"In the meantime, Rotherham Indoor Market remains open for business as usual with a range of outdoor markets now taking place in the town centre, so I encourage everyone to continue to support our local traders until they are in their new facilities."



Once the demolition of the Drummond Street shops is complete in December, the distinctive outdoor market canopy – including fabric cover, support wires, and structural frame – will be removed in stages.



Tony Shaw, Managing Director at Henry Boot, said: "This is a significant moment in the Rotherham Markets redevelopment project, as it marks a key period of visual change for the town centre. This phase is making way for the future vision of the town centre – one that will help increase footfall and drive further growth and investment in the town. We look forward to continuing our work with Rotherham Council to breathe new life into the town centre."



The plans, which were approved in 2023, will bring together the library, markets, food hall, gallery, and event spaces onto one site, off Drummond Street. Once works are complete, visitors will benefit from a refurbished indoor and outdoor covered market, and an external recreation area.



Henry Boot Construction website



Images: RMBC Second only to the £47m Forge Island development in terms of town centre investment, the £36m revamp was originally scheduled to finish in December 2025 but the latest update from contractors, Henry Boot says that "work on the entire Rotherham Markets development is expected to complete in 2027."Having secured government money (£8.9m) from the Future High Streets Fund in 2020 for the project, a funding gap of £9.8m was identified in 2022, largely due to the impact of inflation on the project delivery costs. With the council filling the funding gap, work got underway last year.The latest milestone in the project marks the first visual change at the historic markets site for members of the public, showcasing tangible progress in the creation of a more inviting, inclusive and accessible area of the town centre.The demolition of the Guardian Centre buildings will last approximately six weeks. Rotherham-based Demex is the demolition subcontractor.Once cleared, the site will become the location for the new modern, central library, which will tie into the vibrant refurbishment of the indoor and outdoor-covered markets, and extensive public realm improvements.The new library building has been designed with the town’s community needs in mind. It will feature a dedicated children’s area, café, community meeting spaces, working spaces, a business development facility, IT centre and more.Cllr Robert Taylor, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "We are committing to investing in Rotherham’s future, and the removal of the older buildings brings us one step closer to a fantastic market development which will contain dynamic spaces for all to enjoy, whilst providing exciting opportunities for local businesses."In the meantime, Rotherham Indoor Market remains open for business as usual with a range of outdoor markets now taking place in the town centre, so I encourage everyone to continue to support our local traders until they are in their new facilities."Once the demolition of the Drummond Street shops is complete in December, the distinctive outdoor market canopy – including fabric cover, support wires, and structural frame – will be removed in stages.Tony Shaw, Managing Director at Henry Boot, said: "This is a significant moment in the Rotherham Markets redevelopment project, as it marks a key period of visual change for the town centre. This phase is making way for the future vision of the town centre – one that will help increase footfall and drive further growth and investment in the town. We look forward to continuing our work with Rotherham Council to breathe new life into the town centre."The plans, which were approved in 2023, will bring together the library, markets, food hall, gallery, and event spaces onto one site, off Drummond Street. Once works are complete, visitors will benefit from a refurbished indoor and outdoor covered market, and an external recreation area.

Work has started on the demolition of the former Drummond Street shops – also known as the Guardian Centre buildings – at the Rotherham Markets site this week, paving the way for the development’s brand-new town centre library.