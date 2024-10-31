News: Rotherham regeneration funding pot retained in Budget
By Tom Austen
A pot of regeneration funding has been retained in The Budget but it is still unclear if £20m earmarked for Rotherham by the previous Government will reach the borough.
Rothbiz reported in August on calls from Sarah Champion, MP for Rotherham, regarding uncertainty over regeneration funding awarded to Rotherham town centre.
Cllr. Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, urged the government to fund the proposals under the Long Term Plan for Towns in a letter to the Chancellor last week.
Rotherham was selected in 2023 as one of 55 towns to be given £20m endowment-style funds to invest in local people’s priorities.
Town Boards in these areas were asked to submit their Long-Term Plans (comprising their 10-year vision and 3-year investment plan) before August 1 but since the 2024 election, the deadline was moved and a new timescale was awaited.
Yesterday, the government said that it had "delivered a Budget to fix the foundations of our economy" and included measures intended to spread growth across the country.
"Core Levelling Up Fund projects" are set to continue – providing £1 billion in 2025-26 to revitalise high streets, town centres and communities and the Budget documents included the line: "The Long-Term Plan for Towns will be retained and reformed into a new regeneration programme."
Town boards will wait to see what a reformed programme will look like.
With £250,000 of capcity funding already awarded to the borough, Rotherham Town Board, a private-sector chaired board that oversees government spending, has been working on plans for the £20m endowment.
Rothbiz reported in September that the long term plan would focus on the key themes of safety and security, high streets, heritage and regeneration, and transport and connectivity.
Planned interventions included establishing a "Rotherham Town Team" with dedicated, cross-organisation resources and powers to bolster enforcement, providing a welcoming and reassuring presence in the town centre.
Funding would also go towards events, activities and campaigns; tackling the number of empty buildings; bringing health services to the High Street; and more high quality, well maintained public spaces.
Under transport and connectivity, interventions included active travel schemes and improvements for gateways and routes to areas such as Clifton Park and the new mainline station zone towards Parkgate.
Before The Budget, Cllr. Read said in his letter to the Chancellor: "The regeneration of our borough is essential to its future prosperity, and the role of our town centre is an important part of that. Whilst the previous government's proposals are currently on hold, I would urge the government to fund the proposals put in place previously, and as a minimum to maintain the revenue contribution. Without this we simply cannot respond to some of the common feedback we receive from residents - because our overall budget is already under such extreme pressure."
Images: RMBC / Flux Rotherham / Wow Rotherham
Images: RMBC / Flux Rotherham / Wow Rotherham
