News: Northern Trust acquires Rotherham business park
By Tom Austen
Northern Trust, a company with a successful record in property investment, development and strategic land promotion, has acquired a Rotherham business park for close to £2m.
With a substansial portfolio that already includes Redwood Court in Dinington and Aspen Court in Templeborough, Chorley-based Northern Trust Company Ltd has announced the acquisition of Bradmarsh Court, also in Templeborough.
The 16,859 sq ft multi-let industrial estate comprises seven industrial units ranging from 1,570 sq ft to 5,642 sq ft and was acquired for £1.97m.
The acquisition of Bradmarsh Court further strengthens Northern Trust’s presence in the Yorkshire industrial market, providing flexible and well-located business space solutions for local and regional occupiers.
Tom Parkinson, Director at Northern Trust, said: "We are delighted to add Bradmarsh Court to our growing portfolio demonstrating our ongoing commitment to expanding our property portfolio in Yorkshire and providing further opportunities for business growth in the region.”
Dan Hodge, Regional Property Director responsible for Yorkshire portfolio, added: "Bradmarsh Court is a well-established industrial estate with excellent connectivity, making it an ideal addition to our portfolio. With the diversity in unit sizes, we can cater to a wide range of businesses looking for flexible space to meet their operational needs. We look forward to managing and developing relationships with the existing occupiers on the estate."
Connor Rodgers, Associate at Capital Markets acted for the vendor.
Northern Trust’s current portfolio across the UK extends to circa 9 million sq ft in over 4,000 units and supports over 25,000 jobs.
Northern Trust website
Images: Google Maps
Northern Trust website
Images: Google Maps
