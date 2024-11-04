News: Historic Rotherham hotel sold
By Tom Austen
An historic hotel in a converted Grade II * listed building in Rotherham has been sold off an asking price of £8m.
The 4 star hotel at Bramley includes 89 rooms in the converted 17th century house of Ralph Fretwell. It offers 89 stylish bedrooms including executive, deluxe and suite options, and attracts business travellers, couples and families alike. The hotel also boasts an award-winning restaurant, bar, and lounge, as well as luxurious wellness facilities including a swimming pool, spa and gym.
Hellaby Hall Hotel has an excellent reputation in the local area, and is situated within easy reach of Rotherham, Sheffield and Doncaster. The hotel is also a versatile venue and hosts weddings, celebrations, conferences and corporate functions.
The hotel was sold by the Lavin family, to focus on other business interests. They commented: “We are delighted to have completed the sale of the property and we are sure it will go from strength to strength under the control of its new owners.”
The hotel was successfully sold to the Harrison family, who have extensive hotel experience and are looking to continue the success of the hotel. Mr Harrison commented: "The Harrison family are proud new owners of the business. We are planning to invest and support its continuous growth.”
David Lee, Regional Director – Hotels at Christie & Co who managed the sale, said: “We were delighted to assist our much-valued clients with the sale of this renowned, profitable hotel. The Lavin family have been excellent custodians of the hotel over the past few years, and we are sure the Harrison family will also enjoy success in running this fantastic full-service hotel business.”
Rothbiz reported in 2016 that Hellaby Hall was snapped up for £5.6m after its operators entered administration.
Hellaby Hall website
Images: Christie & Co
