News: Kier appointed to Rotherham water treatment scheme
By Tom Austen
Kier has been awarded a contract to design and build a proposed water treatment scheme in Rotherham for the Coal Authority.
The Group’s Natural Resources, Nuclear & Networks business division will undertake the stage one design and enabling works leading into the construction for stage two for the scheme at Thorpe Hesley.
Rothbiz reported on the plans to address the issue of flooding in abandoned deep mine workings back in July. Planning permission has yet to be determined.
Kier will design and build a pumped-passive mine water treatment scheme that will be made up of settlement ponds, reed beds and associated pipework on a five-hectare site on land adjacent to the former colliery site. The mine water will be treated through an aeration cascade and a system of settlement ponds and reed beds and then the treated water will be discharged into the watercourse.
The design phase started in August 2024 and, once the construction phase is completed, new trees and bushes will be planted as well as wildflowers to provide new habitats, improve biodiversity and increase wildlife in the area. Access tracks around the reed beds will allow people to enjoy the natural atmosphere of the scheme and link the scheme with existing footpaths.
Advertisement
Eddie Quinn, managing director for Kier Natural Resources, Nuclear & Networks’ Environment business, said: "We’ve been working closely with the Coal Authority and applying our skills and experience designing and building engineering schemes with vital long-term habitat creation to support the needs of this scheme in Yorkshire.”
The contract has been awarded through the Pagabo public sector procurement framework.
James Bagnall, Coal Programme Lead, for the Coal Authority, said: “We are looking forward to working with Kier to deliver this important environmental scheme at Thorpe Hesley, as part of our work to provide long term management of rising mine waters.
“The Coal Authority manages over 80 mine water treatment schemes across Britain, handling and treating over 122 billion litres of water a year. At Thorpe Hesley, mine water levels have been rising since the 1980s and this important mine water treatment scheme will help to protect drinking water and the local environment.”
Thorpe Pit (later known as Smithy Wood Colliery) operated from 1886 – 1974. Plans state that at the Thorpe Hesley site, pumping is likely to be required by the end of 2025 "in order to mitigate risks of contamination of the overlying groundwater aquifers and prevent any uncontrolled surface discharge and the subsequent pollution of watercourses."
The Coal Authority delivers a program of facilities covering 70+ mine water treatment schemes across England, Scotland and Wales, ensuring that any accumulated mine water is responsibly treated before entering natural watercourses. It is set to go out to tender this month as it establishes a £100m mine water treatment works framework.
Kier website
Coal Authority
Images: Google Maps
The Group’s Natural Resources, Nuclear & Networks business division will undertake the stage one design and enabling works leading into the construction for stage two for the scheme at Thorpe Hesley.
Rothbiz reported on the plans to address the issue of flooding in abandoned deep mine workings back in July. Planning permission has yet to be determined.
Kier will design and build a pumped-passive mine water treatment scheme that will be made up of settlement ponds, reed beds and associated pipework on a five-hectare site on land adjacent to the former colliery site. The mine water will be treated through an aeration cascade and a system of settlement ponds and reed beds and then the treated water will be discharged into the watercourse.
The design phase started in August 2024 and, once the construction phase is completed, new trees and bushes will be planted as well as wildflowers to provide new habitats, improve biodiversity and increase wildlife in the area. Access tracks around the reed beds will allow people to enjoy the natural atmosphere of the scheme and link the scheme with existing footpaths.
Advertisement
Eddie Quinn, managing director for Kier Natural Resources, Nuclear & Networks’ Environment business, said: "We’ve been working closely with the Coal Authority and applying our skills and experience designing and building engineering schemes with vital long-term habitat creation to support the needs of this scheme in Yorkshire.”
The contract has been awarded through the Pagabo public sector procurement framework.
James Bagnall, Coal Programme Lead, for the Coal Authority, said: “We are looking forward to working with Kier to deliver this important environmental scheme at Thorpe Hesley, as part of our work to provide long term management of rising mine waters.
“The Coal Authority manages over 80 mine water treatment schemes across Britain, handling and treating over 122 billion litres of water a year. At Thorpe Hesley, mine water levels have been rising since the 1980s and this important mine water treatment scheme will help to protect drinking water and the local environment.”
Thorpe Pit (later known as Smithy Wood Colliery) operated from 1886 – 1974. Plans state that at the Thorpe Hesley site, pumping is likely to be required by the end of 2025 "in order to mitigate risks of contamination of the overlying groundwater aquifers and prevent any uncontrolled surface discharge and the subsequent pollution of watercourses."
The Coal Authority delivers a program of facilities covering 70+ mine water treatment schemes across England, Scotland and Wales, ensuring that any accumulated mine water is responsibly treated before entering natural watercourses. It is set to go out to tender this month as it establishes a £100m mine water treatment works framework.
Kier website
Coal Authority
Images: Google Maps
0 comments:
Post a Comment