News: Green hydrogen company joins innovation community on AMP
By Tom Austen
WD HydroTech, a fast-growing green hydrogen company, has taken workspace on the Advanced manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.
At the AMP Technology Centre, the start-up joins a cluster of advanced manufacturing, and engineering businesses co-locating in South Yorkshire’s Investment Zone.
AMP Technology Centre offers lab, workshop, office and meeting space in the heart of South Yorkshire’s innovation community. The workspace and surrounding AMP are home to world-class research facilities, global brands, targeted skills development programmes, and a network of experts commercialising research and growing businesses.
WD HydroTech is a research and development company focused on improving electrolyser and hydrogen gas compression technology to support the green hydrogen supply chain. Incorporated in August 2021, WD HydroTech is the brainchild of Founders Dr Nigel Williamson and Keith Downes, who started the business from Nigel’s garage three years earlier. Combining their extensive experience in engineering and bringing new technologies to market, with a passion for sustainable energy solutions, they are developing a novel solution for green hydrogen generation and compression.
In September 2024 the duo and their growing team, which includes Head of Operations Heidi Tomlin and Engineering Manager Mark Walker, were awarded the highly competitive Innovate UK Smart Grant. The government-backed investment raised half a million pounds and has been the catalyst to secure onward investment, catapulting the start-up from proof-of-concept prototype, to the next round of pre-seed funding and onwards to real-world product testing.
Over the next 12 months WD HydroTech will expand operations and triple the team size from their specialist unit at AMP Technology Centre.
Head of Operations Hiedi Tomlin, said: “We looked for a suitable workspace across North Derbyshire and South Yorkshire and were attracted to AMP Technology Centre because uniquely they could offer us room for engineers to prototype, manufacture and test products for industry, alongside the business-critical commercial meeting and office space that is so essential for a fast growing start-up like ours.
“The business community that is co-located here and our proximity to the Catapult Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) and their Training Centre was another major draw. The world class apprenticeship programme established here can deliver a steady pipeline of highly skilled talent for our growing business.
“We’ve already started to have useful conversations with our neighbours, and we value the opportunity to build these local networks and relationships within a space like AMP Technology Centre.”
The global application and potential for green hydrogen is huge but for a long time the challenge for producers and suppliers has been reliable and sustainable production and storage. The challenge for end users is often accessibility and price. With their green hydrogen electrolyser and gas compressor technology WD HydroTech will address these challenges directly, improving accessibility and affordability for green hydrogen across markets.
WD HydroTech website
AMP Technology Centre website
Images: AMP Technology Centre
Images: AMP Technology Centre
