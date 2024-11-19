News: Housebuilder pulls out of proposed Rotherham development
By Tom Austen
Campaigners say that housebuilder, Avant, is no longer involved in a controversial 450 house development in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported last year on a detailed planning application submitted by Avant and the landowner for arable fields that sit between existing housing and Sitwell golf course near to Whiston.
Landowners had worked together to submit an application having previously secured a residential allocation for the nearly 50 acre greenbelt site off Lathe Road / Worry Goose Lane through the development of the borough's Local Plan.
Applicants, AE Waddington, R Parkes & V Foers, worked with JVH Town Planning and agents, WYG, to secure outline planning approval despite over 300 letters of representation being received when it went before the planning board at Rotherham Council.
The 2024 planning application from Avant Homes Central for the site remains undetermined but now Whiston Residents Action Group (WRAG) has posted that things have changed.
An update from the group on Facebook page reads: "WRAG took part in an online meeting at Jake Richards MP’s request, where we were given the news that Avant Homes no longer hold an interest in this land and will not be taking the development forward."
Letters to residents from the local MP have been sent out inviting them to a public meeting on November 24.
The reserved matters application detailed where the houses would go, the types of houses, and the location of things like attenuation basins and play areas.
With outline approval, the site may still be attractive to other housebuilders but this comes with a number of conditions, such as contributing to £225,000 for transport improvements plus a financial contribution to the proposed works at Worrygoose roundabout, £100k per annum for a period of three years for bus services, and 25% on site affordable housing provision.
Images: Google Maps
1 comments:
I'm not convinced this will be the end of the matter, especially with the outline plans already granted, but it looks like common sense has prevailed. For now.
