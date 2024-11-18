News: Council consult on future of Rotherham markets









The plans, which were approved in 2023, will bring together the library, markets, food hall, gallery, and event spaces onto one site.



The redevelopment has meant that the outdoor markets have been moved temporarily onto nearby streets with the indoor markets remaining open.



Due to logistics, the impact of bad weather and the affect on the indoor market traders, Rotherham Council has already said that it is their preference that the move of the outdoor market remains a temporary measure.



Since work began, traders in the indoor market have experienced a loss of footfall and trade as a result of closure of entrances and loss of connectivity with the outdoor covered market, which traders say has been exacerbated by the expansion of on street trading.



With an ambitious concept for the new market and food hall, the strategy could include additional ad-hoc markets on street (food markets, continental markets, etc) that would complement and add to the core offer within the new market building.



Views are being sought on the inddor and outdoor markets and



Alternatively, plans for the markets will be on display at the Rotherham Markets consultation stand at Rotherham Indoor Market main entrance on Howard Street on Tuesday November 19 between 10am and 2pm.



Back in 2022,



As the redevelopment work moves to demolishing the Guardian Centre, contractors, Henry Boot say that



The final cost for the development, which has risen largely due to the impact of inflation on the project delivery costs, has also been confirmed.



The value of the council contract with Henry Boot has been published recently as £36,251,213. This makes it second only to the £47m Forge Island development in terms of town centre investment.



