News: Details of new 450-home Rotherham development revealed
By Tom Austen
A detailed planning application for a controversial 450 house development in Rotherham has been submitted by housebuilder, Avant.
Rothbiz reported in 2019 that landowners had worked together to submit an application having previously secured a residential allocation for the nearly 50 acre greenbelt site off Lathe Road / Worry Goose Lane at Whiston through the development of the borough's Local Plan.
The site consists of two arable fields divided by a bank and hedgerow and sits between existing housing and Sitwell golf course.
Applicants, AE Waddington, R Parkes & V Foers, worked with JVH Town Planning and agents, WYG, to secure outline planning approval despite over 300 letters of representation being received when it went before the planning board at Rotherham Council.
Now a reserved matters application from Avant Homes Central (a good indication that they are the new owners of the site), details where the houses will go, the types of houses, and the location of things like attenuation basins and play areas.
Advertisement
The plans show a mix of detached and semi-detached housing types, and 113 of the 450 are considered affordable. The mix of dwellings includes 109 1-bed, 13 2-bed, 156 3-bed, 92 4-bed and 80 5-bed.
Other submitted details relate to matters such as drainage, ecology, landscape, waste management and construction management.
The development will be accessed from the two new junctions formed off Worry Goose Lane.
Conditions attached to the outline approval should help with the multimillion pound improvements needed at the nearby Worrrygoose roundabout. Highway works only need be implemented before the occupation of the 111th dwelling and should include road widening, bus lanes and new crossings.
The plans also show that Avant plans to build out the development in five phases.
A second set of outline plans for over 200 houses on adjoining former greenbelt land also gained approval from Rotherham Council's planning board in 2023.
Avant operates across the Midlands, north of England and Scotland from nine regional operating businesses and is currently developing the nearby Brecks Lane Park scheme.
Avant website
Images: Avant
Rothbiz reported in 2019 that landowners had worked together to submit an application having previously secured a residential allocation for the nearly 50 acre greenbelt site off Lathe Road / Worry Goose Lane at Whiston through the development of the borough's Local Plan.
The site consists of two arable fields divided by a bank and hedgerow and sits between existing housing and Sitwell golf course.
Applicants, AE Waddington, R Parkes & V Foers, worked with JVH Town Planning and agents, WYG, to secure outline planning approval despite over 300 letters of representation being received when it went before the planning board at Rotherham Council.
Now a reserved matters application from Avant Homes Central (a good indication that they are the new owners of the site), details where the houses will go, the types of houses, and the location of things like attenuation basins and play areas.
Advertisement
The plans show a mix of detached and semi-detached housing types, and 113 of the 450 are considered affordable. The mix of dwellings includes 109 1-bed, 13 2-bed, 156 3-bed, 92 4-bed and 80 5-bed.
Other submitted details relate to matters such as drainage, ecology, landscape, waste management and construction management.
The development will be accessed from the two new junctions formed off Worry Goose Lane.
Conditions attached to the outline approval should help with the multimillion pound improvements needed at the nearby Worrrygoose roundabout. Highway works only need be implemented before the occupation of the 111th dwelling and should include road widening, bus lanes and new crossings.
The plans also show that Avant plans to build out the development in five phases.
A second set of outline plans for over 200 houses on adjoining former greenbelt land also gained approval from Rotherham Council's planning board in 2023.
Avant operates across the Midlands, north of England and Scotland from nine regional operating businesses and is currently developing the nearby Brecks Lane Park scheme.
Avant website
Images: Avant
4 comments:
More destruction of environment for profit....###### greed!
Ecology..yeah right.Bet first thing they'll do is rip hedgerows up,instead of incorporating them into development.
Rather have house than a huge warehouse.
Sooner have green fields,hedges,trees and wildlife myself.
Post a Comment