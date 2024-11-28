News: New £3m programme launched to support South Yorkshire innovation
By Tom Austen
The new South Yorkshire Innovation Programme (SYIP) has been officially launched to help regional organisations to innovate, accelerate, and grow.
SYIP is a collaboration led by Sheffield Hallam University with the University of Sheffield and Barnsley Council, and is backed by £3m via the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA). It has been co-designed and developed with each of the four South Yorkshire local authorities.
The programme will provide opportunities to access expert consultancy, including academic-led innovation audits and discovery days; professional interventions; student projects and placements; and specialist equipment and facilities provided by the universities and Barnsley Council.
Support will be available to South Yorkshire-based organisations of all sizes and across all sectors. Participating organisations will contribute a percentage of full project costs, based on their size, and also be eligible for funding support.
Several partnerships have developed between Sheffield’s universities, local authorities and SYMCA aimed at driving economic growth and inward investment into South Yorkshire.
South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “Our ideas powered the industrial revolution. We invented the world’s most popular sport. We’ve created products that are used worldwide, from New York fire hydrants that are made in Rotherham to the McLaren supercar in Sheffield.
“Mclaren, Boeing and Rolls Royce already work alongside brilliant local businesses, in and around our world-class advanced manufacturing district.
“My mission is to build a bigger and better economy but to do that we need to create new industries and jobs for the future.
“Innovation is how we will achieve this vision and we can’t do that by just focusing on one sector or capability. We’ll only do it by working in partnership and that’s why I’m pleased to be investing in the Innovation Programme.
“There is talent and opportunity right across our region and by investing in our people and places we can unlock South Yorkshire’s full potential.”
Professor Conor Moss, Executive Dean of the College of Business, Technology and Engineering and of Sheffield Business School, at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “There are more opportunities for businesses and organisations to thrive in South Yorkshire now than there ever have been before. The key is innovation, and we are delighted to be leading this programme to help people in our region to scale-up and reach their goals.
“At Sheffield Hallam, we believe in collaboration and in championing our region. SYIP will help us to take cutting-edge research and knowledge from our academics and turn it into tangible advice and outcomes for businesses."
Professor Sue Hartley, Vice-President for Research and Innovation at the University of Sheffield, said: “At the University of Sheffield we’re committed to collaborating with partners across the region to drive innovation and fuel economic growth. This ambitious programme is a brilliant opportunity to build on our successes and forge new partnerships with businesses and organisations of all sizes.
“We look forward to learning more about regional organisations’ specific challenges and aspirations, and how we can harness our world-leading research and expertise to help them innovate and grow in a rapidly changing landscape.”
South Yorkshire Innovation Programme website
Images: Sheffield Hallam University
