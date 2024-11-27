News: Organisers call time on Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival





Starting at Oakwood School in 1992, the event has gone on to become the largest indoor beer festival outside of London.



Usually attracting over 5,000 people to the Magna Science and Adventure Centre in Rotherham, proceeds from the festival are used to support the work of local charities. In recent years, the Rotherham Cancer Care Centre.







A post to social media has confirmed that the event lost money for the third year in a row.



The post reads: "It is with deep regret that we have decided not to hold the Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival in 2025. Over the past few years the costs of holding the event have increased, coupled with lower numbers of people attending which unfortunately meant that last year we were in a position that if we didn't see a significant increase in people attending, it would have to be our last.



"Numbers last year fell again and with the ever increasing costs we lost money for the third year in a row. This is unfortunately not sustainable and we have had to make the tough decision to shelve the festival for the time being."



The post went on to thank organisers, volunteers and Magna, adding: "From a small festival at Oakwood School to what we became in our pomp at Magna, it's been a hell of a ride. Thanks to everyone who joined us for it."



2025 is still set to be a big year for beer lovers as Rotherham is set to host CAMRA’s Great British Beer Festival in February. The Campaign for Real Ale is promising a variety of beers, ciders, perries and gin at Magna, where visitors can also enjoy a range of entertainment and food throughout the week.



The Great British Beer Festival Winter will boast a large selection of dark ales and winter brews, alongside a range of light and hoppy beers for visitors to try.



GBBF Winter organiser Andrew Taylor said: “The Magna Science Adventure Centre offers us an impressive space to ensure a fantastic festival for visitors from across the country. Whether you enjoy a stout or a session ale, there’ll be something for everyone to try.”



Ash Corbett-Collins, CAMRA Vice-Chairman said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring the Great British Beer Festival Winter to Rotherham. We can’t wait to welcome a host of breweries to a large venue fit for a national festival, and we’re very much looking forward to seeing everyone there.”



Having warned for a number of years that the charity event may be the last, the organisers have confirmed that the Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival is not sustainable and will not be held in 2025.