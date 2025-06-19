News: New park & ride opens in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
A new 289-space free-to-use Park and Ride for Rotherham Parkgate Tram Train passengers has been opened next to Parkgate Shopping Park, and includes 14 EV chargers, cycle racks, disabled access spaces, and parking for solo motorcycles, as part of a scheme to help improve walking, cycling and transport connections across South Yorkshire.
The £12.9m project has been led by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), working with Rotherham Council, Parkgate development site owners Stadium and contractor Tilbury Douglas. It is one of several projects funded by SYMCA through the UK Government’s £166 million Transforming Cities Fund settlement for South Yorkshire.
It follows the completion of a new link road in December as part of the same project, to make it easier for people to reach the shopping park and reduce traffic congestion on the A633 and A6123. It’s the latest in a series of transport investments in Rotherham, which includes the new electric buses introduced on service 22x funded through SYMCA’s Zero Emission Bus bid.
South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: "South Yorkshire deserves nothing less than a world-class public transport network so our communities can access the jobs and opportunities they deserve; and that we can all stay near and go far.
“We’re investing serious money into South Yorkshire’s tram system, through projects like the new Rotherham Parkgate Park and Ride. We’ve put £12.9m into this project, alongside over £100m going into the renewal and development of our Supertram network to build a bigger and more connected system that puts people first.
“We won’t get there in one big step, it’s about steady and consistent progress so that we have a network that drives growth and opportunity for the whole of our region.”
Cllr Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council, added: "The new Park and Ride is a real win for Rotherham – it’s about making everyday journeys easier, greener and more accessible for local people. Whether you're hopping on the Tram Train, cycling to the shops, or charging an EV, this investment helps us cut congestion, reduce emissions, and build a better-connected future for our town.
“By improving the travel options in the area, we not only make it easier for people to travel between Parkgate and the town centre – but also help to minimise air pollution and reduce reliance on cars.”
The project has received £11.5m of funding through the Transforming Cities Fund. The investment at Parkgate will ease pressure on the existing entrance and allow traffic to flow more freely in the Parkgate and Rawmarsh areas of Rotherham, reducing journey times for buses in the area.
Rothbiz reported last year how the completion date was pushed back as costs increased.
Mark Kanaris, Senior Operations Manager for Parkgate Shopping Park, said: “As one of the UK’s largest shopping parks, Parkgate attracts visitors from across South Yorkshire and beyond. Being a major employer in Rotherham, we share SYMCA’s ambition to improve journey times, ease congestion and make Parkgate even more accessible for everyone and we’re proud to have supported them in delivering this important infrastructure project.
“This investment will have a daily impact, benefitting the hundreds of people who work here and the thousands of visitors who enjoy our big name stores and restaurants each week. We’d like to congratulate everyone who has been involved in making this such a success.”
The land previously used as a park & ride car park at Parkgate Shopping has already been earmarked for development with plans approved for a 20,000 sq ft food store.
The Parkgate scheme is one of several infrastructure projects to be delivered over the next few years by SYMCA and its partners, including a new Tram Train station at Magna in Templeborough.
Images: SYMCA / Supertram
This is a much welcomed development. I use the new road a couple of times a week to enter Parkgate Shopping and the journey time is now much quicker. Well done.
