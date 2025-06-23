News: Rotherham Council gives update on £16m sustainable transport corridor scheme
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council has provided an update on an active travel scheme that will see £16.3m spent on bike lanes, bus lanes and a built up roundabout at Eastwood, on the edge of Rotherham town centre.
Rothbiz reported last year that consultation had begun on "Rotherham East network improvements" in the area along the A630 Fitzwilliam Road, at St. Ann Roundabout and the neighbourhoods of Eastwood and Herringthorpe.
The biggest change proposed is for St Anns roundabout, where the council is proposing to bring the crossings up to ground level and fill in the subways to make the space feel more welcoming.
Two options were put out to consultation - maintaining the layout but with new pathways and cycleways added to link the town centre and Eastwood replacing the subways, and a more substantial change involving closing St Ann's Road to motor traffic at its junction with St Leonard's Road and installing a bus gate at the junction.
An update from Rotherham Council states: "We had previously proposed two options for St Ann’s Roundabout, whilst replacing the subways with signalised crossings was popular for both options, there was a clear preference for maintaining all arms of the roundabout open.
"Respondents also highlighted that increased greenery and street lighting in the area would be beneficial. We’re also exploring the opportunity to provide allotments for the local college’s lunch time gardening club.
"Consideration is also being given to improving access and egress into Eastwood Village from St Ann’s Roundabout.
"Designs are still not finalised, and we are exploring how to include as much community feedback as possible whilst still ensuring the design is compliant with best practice guidance."
The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) is providing £16,348,500 through the City Regional Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS). SYMCA's Active Travel Implementation Plan sets out how, by 2040, a fully connected network of walking and cycling routes will link the region, transforming communities and ensure that people have the means and the confidence to leave their cars at home, and choose to travel on foot or by bicycle.
For Fitzwilliam Road between St Ann’s Roundabout and Mushroom Roundabout the plan is to provide bus priority and separate cycleways.
A bus lane in the Rotherham-bound direction would make bus services faster and more reliable and the bus lane at Mushroom roundabout would be extended to Chesterton Road. Painted cycle lanes are set to be replaced with dedicated cycle tracks to separate cyclists from motor traffic and improve safety and new designated parking spaces are also included.
Feedback has so far related to keeping Grosvenor Road open to traffic and businesses identified a need for customers and delivery vehicles to safely access and park.
More focus groups are planned and consultation remains open until August 1 2025.
Images: RMBC
6 comments:
That'll be money well spent.
On yet bike
It''ll be a very brave man (or an insane woman) that rides a bike through Eastwood, especially after dusk.
I bet none of the Councillors will be using it.
It's just not true that separate bike lanes are safer than the existing lanes painted on the road. The dedicated cycle tracks on Wellgate are always blocked by delivery drivers picking up from the takeaways and used as footpaths by pedestrians meaning cyclists have to drop down on to the road anyway. At lease the painted tracks on the road are pedestrian free and not directly crossing multiple driveways and junctions which is a real danger coming down Broom Road and Wellgate which is why cyclists find using the bus lane much safer.
I'll use it
What happens after dusk in Eastwood
Please enlighten me. Don’t talk bs come with stats and numbers and figures
Post a Comment