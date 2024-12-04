News: Plans in for new micro pub in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
A Rotherham-based interiors company is hoping to fit out its new office building with a micro pub.
RWS Plastering & Drylining Ltd took on an empty former DIY retail store on Effingham Street in 2023, converting it into a modern office with a showroom shop for themselves, and at the same creating new commercial units.
A change of use application has been made relating to the whole building so that it can operate as three units.
A hairdressers has taken one unit with a café, run by enterprising owners associated with RWS, also taking space. The refit has uncovered space within the cellar of the building and the plan is to use this as part of a licensed venue.
Ow Do! Café & Bar is currently open and serves breakfasts, lunch and a variety of daily specials.
Operators are also wanting to use the rear of the building, which backs onto the River Don, with outdoor seating in an existing covered area accessed from the café / bar.
A premises licence has already been secured for the supply of alcohol between 12:00 and 23:30.
Advertisement
Documents submitted with the plans state: "The proposal was to create a new Headquarters to house multiple offices, staff facilities and a meeting room required for the thriving Rotherham based dry lining, plastering and interior design company RWS.
"It also required a professional look including a welcoming, modest showroom front entrance which allowed existing and future clients to visit and experience the quality of the companies work and products.
"This allowed the use of two further units across the front and also the redundant cellar which was professionally stripped and tanked to make certain the buildings integrity was secured. The central [unit] is occupied by a hair stylist company while the final right-hand unit has a modern, American feel café which is ran by people associated with RWS. The basement is to be use as a micro pub with ample seating for 50.
"The proposed micro pub has also thrilled one of Rotherham’s best restaurants, El Lupo's, which is only a few doors down on Effingham Street. As their seating is at capacity most evenings, their bar area is compact and the concept of having somewhere sophisticated and finished to a high specification with modern facilities to offer their awaiting clientele until their tables are ready is a huge benefit for them."
The council's Environmental Health department has commented on the plans and its Noise Assessment Report, advising that conditions be attached to any planning permission restricting opening hours to 12:00 - 23:00 and for no amplified music or audio other than low level background music shall be played in the outdoor areas as the location is classed as a mixed residential/commercial area.
RWS website
Images: Google Maps
RWS Plastering & Drylining Ltd took on an empty former DIY retail store on Effingham Street in 2023, converting it into a modern office with a showroom shop for themselves, and at the same creating new commercial units.
A change of use application has been made relating to the whole building so that it can operate as three units.
A hairdressers has taken one unit with a café, run by enterprising owners associated with RWS, also taking space. The refit has uncovered space within the cellar of the building and the plan is to use this as part of a licensed venue.
Ow Do! Café & Bar is currently open and serves breakfasts, lunch and a variety of daily specials.
Operators are also wanting to use the rear of the building, which backs onto the River Don, with outdoor seating in an existing covered area accessed from the café / bar.
A premises licence has already been secured for the supply of alcohol between 12:00 and 23:30.
Advertisement
Documents submitted with the plans state: "The proposal was to create a new Headquarters to house multiple offices, staff facilities and a meeting room required for the thriving Rotherham based dry lining, plastering and interior design company RWS.
"It also required a professional look including a welcoming, modest showroom front entrance which allowed existing and future clients to visit and experience the quality of the companies work and products.
"This allowed the use of two further units across the front and also the redundant cellar which was professionally stripped and tanked to make certain the buildings integrity was secured. The central [unit] is occupied by a hair stylist company while the final right-hand unit has a modern, American feel café which is ran by people associated with RWS. The basement is to be use as a micro pub with ample seating for 50.
"The proposed micro pub has also thrilled one of Rotherham’s best restaurants, El Lupo's, which is only a few doors down on Effingham Street. As their seating is at capacity most evenings, their bar area is compact and the concept of having somewhere sophisticated and finished to a high specification with modern facilities to offer their awaiting clientele until their tables are ready is a huge benefit for them."
The council's Environmental Health department has commented on the plans and its Noise Assessment Report, advising that conditions be attached to any planning permission restricting opening hours to 12:00 - 23:00 and for no amplified music or audio other than low level background music shall be played in the outdoor areas as the location is classed as a mixed residential/commercial area.
RWS website
Images: Google Maps
0 comments:
Post a Comment