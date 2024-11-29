News: Rotherham asylum seeker hotel for sale on Rightmove
By Tom Austen
A hotel in Rotherham that was used to accommodate asylum seekers has been put up for sale for £4m.
The Home Office has used hotels as temporary accommodation for asylum seekers as a short-term measure as the number of people entering the UK illegally or claiming asylum hit record levels. The previous government had plans to move people to parts of the UK’s asylum estate, including the Bibby Stockholm barge.
Rothbiz reported in 2023 that the former Rother Valley MP, Alexander Stafford had stated that the use of the Ibis at Bramley for asylum seekers was to end.
Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, is now advertising the Ibis as being for sale.
The listing states: "This purpose-built hotel has 86 en-suite bedrooms spread over four floors. On the ground floor there is an open plan multi-functional space, which includes the reception area and a combined dining area for breakfast and dinner with a bar, featuring a pool table and a large screen TV (capacity approximately 50). There are also four well-equipped meeting rooms with a capacity of six up to 20 guests."
With a guide price of £4m, the particulars explain that the hotel is currently let to Accor UK Economy Hotels Limited for a term of 25 years from August 2000 with less than a year remaining. The current passing rent is £364,370 per annum.
Across the borough, the Home Office has confirmed this week that it will be terminating its asylum accommodation contract for the Holiday Inn Express at Manvers and will not be using the hotel for this purpose going forward.
Wentworth and Dearne MP, John Healey has previously raised the issue over the use of the hotel which he said was "utterly unsuited as accomodation for 130 asylum seekers."
Writing to Mr Healey this week, Dame Angela Eagle DBE MP, Minister for Border Security & Asylum, said: "We have carefully considered the representations and views from a range of stakeholders, and I am pleased to inform you that the Home Office will be terminating the contract with the Holiday Inn Express, Rotherham, and will not therefore be re-occupying the hotel."
Images: Chrstie & Co
Images: Chrstie & Co
2 comments:
I dare bet they were looking to cash in on guaranteed income housing asylum seekers and then selling up to HS2 afterwards.
As awful as the protests/riots were, they’ve been effective.
