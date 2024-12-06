News: Office to resi conversion in Rotherham town centre

Another office building in Rotherham town centre could be converted into flats according to recently submitted plans.



The Rotherham town centre masterplan of 2017 confirmed the need for more housing and leisure uses as a way to develop economic vitality, bringing more life, activity and spending back into the town centre and moving away from the traditional retail market.



A planning application has now been submitted for 34 - 46 Moorgate Street, which is close to Rotherham Town Hall.



The plans, from Century Grove Ltd, show the proposed internal conversion from offices to 16 apartments across three floors.



Provisional drawings from Mark Smith - Architectural Design, show a mixture of 1 and 2-bed flats.



34 - 46 Moorgate Street is currently home to Oxley & Coward Solicitors and proposals would see around two thirds of their town centre office footprint converted.



A number of legal firms have moved out of Rotherham town centre in recent years. Malcolm C Foy to Moorgate Crofts business centre, Parker Rhodes Hickmotts from Moorgate Street to Templeborough and Foys from All Saints' Square.



The plans for 34 - 46 Moorgate Street state that "the building will be upgraded internally with sound reduction insulation to comply with the current building regulations" and the council's Environmental Health department don't foresee any issues with a change of use.



Officers from Environmental Health said: "The area is mixed commercial / residential in nature. A site visit has also been undertaken and it was evident that noise levels in this area were relatively low."



Other residential conversions in the area have taken place along Moorgate Street and also include Douglas House, formerly offices for Norton Finance, and Maya Property Developments converting a disused office building on Ship Hill.



Images: Google Maps