News: Rother Valley MP "really concerned" over huge solar farm plans
By Tom Austen
Jake Richards, MP for Rother Valley, has met with the company that has started consultation on early stage plans for a massive solar farm that could take up acres of green belt land in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported last month on Whitestone Solar Farm, which if constructed, would generate up to 750MW of energy, enough to power up to 250,000 homes.
Consultation documents show that vast areas of agricultural land in Rotherham and Doncaster, some safeguarded for the now-cancelled HS2 route, could make up the solar farm. Sites in the Rother Valley constituency include fields near to Bramley and Wickersley, near Ulley, Aston and Brampton, out towards North and South Anston, and close to Kiveton Park, Harthill and Woodall.
Solar developer Green Nation has begun consultation on the scheme that would be classed as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) and would not be determined by Rotherham Council, instead a Development Consent Order (DCO) application would be decided at the national level by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.
Jake Richards MP, said: "This week, I met with the developers to find out more about the proposal, which is still at a very early stage. The proposal is not finalised and there has been no application to the Secretary of State.
"However, even at this early juncture I’m really concerned about this project. Whilst we need local energy infrastructure, the sheer scale of what is currently being proposed and the location of some of the sites is worrying. The application is not for me to allow or refuse, but I want to shape it and put pressure on the company to ensure it is done right, if it has to be done. This means we need to protect local green spaces, minimise disruption and invest in the local area. If they do not do this, I will oppose it."
In-person consultation events have begun and online consultation continues to January 17 2025.
Developers explained: "During this period, we are presenting our early proposals and asking for your feedback. This feedback, along with the results of ongoing environmental and technical assessments will help inform the updated project design that we present for our second round of consultation next year."
Whitestone Solar Farm website
Images: Google Maps
4 comments:
Whilst I understand we need to generate more energy within our own country, isn't this solution just going to create another, less productive farmland meaning we'll be more dependent on other countries for crops etc? Passing one problem to Peter to keep Paul happy!. I completely understand why farmers take up the offer of using their land like this, it's long term annual cash for doing little work. It's such a lazy solution.
A couple of other notes, the consultation for the Bramley/Wickersley area was held during the afternoon, whilst most people are at work, that's convenient. Also, would a solar farm on the scale even be considered in the Cotswolds? I highly doubt it!.
There are plenty of rooftops where solar can be placed, there's a whole country of them!
Like I said previously,get like the french, demonstrate,get violent,get Mr Smashy out aka Hammers,only way you get anywhere is direct action,as said just like the French!
It will be down to Ed Milliband to either pass or refuse this scheme. Given it's a relatively safe seat, it won't matter how much Jake Richards protests, I suspect it will go ahead regardless.
When has the Labour party ever done anything half decent for Rotherham that hasn't ended up in disaster?
Given the sentiment and articulation I think Mr me has been hit on the head a few too many times with those hammers he's so passionate about.
