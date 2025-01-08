News: Masterplan for Rotherham greenbelt development to be set in stone





A Bassingthorpe Farm Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) has been drafted by planners which provides detailed guidance to developers when preparing planning applications, to help bring forward development of the site in a way that meets the Council’s objectives.



As part of the Local Plan core strategy that was adopted in 2014, the 215 hectare area close to Rotherham town centre was controversially removed from the Green Belt and designated as a Strategic Allocation and the main location for new housing, employment and retail growth.



Around 57 hectares (26%) of the site is under Rotherham Council's ownership and the Council has been leading on the proposals for a number of years, working collaboratively with major landowner, Fitzwilliam (Wentworth) Estates (FWE), on how to bring forward the project.



The allocaion was for around 2,400 new homes, a primary school, a local centre, employment land and commercial opportunities. Work has been carried out to detail just where development platforms, new roads, the school and flood preventing reservoirs could be located.



Masterplanners have taken into account the topography of the fields, the previous mineworking and tipping in the area and the listed buildings.



Regarding employment and mixed uses, a dedicated site to the eastern edge of the allocation area is proposed. Development here could be integrated with the existing employment area at Mangham Road. The masterplan identifies land to the west of Car Hill, to the north of the recycling centre for employment uses.







For housing, the masterplan sets out different densities ranging from 30 to 60 dwellings per hectare within five "character areas" and a council report states that "further technical and design work may demonstrate that a higher number of homes can be achieved than the anticipated 1,950 to 2,500 homes."



The need for infrastructure early in the process is being balanced with the "need to maintain development delivery and viability."



Rotherham Council's cabinet is to discuss the issue so that the planning document can be adopted following a period of public consultation.







"Both landowners have a clearly stated desire to see comprehensive, highquality development at Bassingthorpe Farm and have explored a joint vision and set of objectives to achieve this, recognising that each landowner has different priorities within this shared vision and objectives.



"A number of delivery options for Bassingthorpe Farm have been explored previously with the conclusion that a partnership approach with FWE represents the best way of achieving the desired comprehensive development. To date, however, no agreement between the landowners has been reached on how this partnership arrangement is formalised.



"Both landowners recognise the need to formalise the means of landowner collaboration and bring a delivery partner on board, in some form, to help implement the proposal. FWE has expressed a clear desire to progress and build momentum to delivery, recently approaching the Council to explore what arrangements could be used to progress delivery of the site and enable the landowners to jointly procure a delivery partner."



