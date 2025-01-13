News: Rotherham expansion moves for industrial specialists
By Tom Austen
Two growing businesses have expanded into a popular Rotherham industrial estate.
Specialist hire company RVT Group, which offers tailored solutions for dust control, fume extraction, ventilation, noise barriers, water treatment, environmental monitoring and climate control, has enlarged its depot facilities after taking 35,000 sq ft of industrial space at Vector 31 in Waleswood.
The company, started in 1993, had outgrown its existing unit in Chesterfield, while existing tenant Preformed Windings, which manufacture coils for high-voltage motors and generators, has expanded at the popular industrial scheme.
Preformed Windings' current unit, Unit C, spans 19,000 sq ft, and the new unit, Unit J, adds an additional 11,000 sq ft. The 60% increase in manufacturing capacity is to meet the growing demand for high-voltage diamond coils.
Officially opening the new unit, Rother Valley MP, Jake Richards said that the new unit comes as part of a £3m capital investment programme.
Advertisement
Agents Knight Frank secured the unit for RVT, which has sites across the UK including two offices in Dartford plus branches in Northampton, Chester and Scotland, and also negotiated the move for Preformed Windings, which has more than 50 years of experience of partnering major OEMs and rewind shops worldwide.
Harry Orwin-Allen, surveyor in the Knight Frank Sheffield office, said: “Vector 31 is a prime South Yorkshire location and offers occupiers high grade industrial and warehouse units built to modern specification. Both companies needed extra capacity in high quality accommodation, and Vector 31 fitted the bill.”
RVT Group has grown from a small family-run organisation to a medium-size enterprise, with a long-standing team of experts meaning it has become one of the industry leaders in health hazard control.
It supplies products to contractors all around the UK and supports major contractors including Skanska, Balfour Beatty, Morgan Sindall, Kier, Willmott Dixon, Network Rail.
Preformed Windings employs a team of 80 highly skilled experienced staff to support customers in designing, manufacturing, and shipping high-quality coils. Its expertise includes spanning winding, insulation, coil design, and manufacturing precision and excellence, and is renowned for being the fastest coil manufacturers globally, excelling in short lead times for critical repairs.
RVT website
Preformed Windings website
Images: Jake Richards / Facebook
Specialist hire company RVT Group, which offers tailored solutions for dust control, fume extraction, ventilation, noise barriers, water treatment, environmental monitoring and climate control, has enlarged its depot facilities after taking 35,000 sq ft of industrial space at Vector 31 in Waleswood.
The company, started in 1993, had outgrown its existing unit in Chesterfield, while existing tenant Preformed Windings, which manufacture coils for high-voltage motors and generators, has expanded at the popular industrial scheme.
Preformed Windings' current unit, Unit C, spans 19,000 sq ft, and the new unit, Unit J, adds an additional 11,000 sq ft. The 60% increase in manufacturing capacity is to meet the growing demand for high-voltage diamond coils.
Officially opening the new unit, Rother Valley MP, Jake Richards said that the new unit comes as part of a £3m capital investment programme.
Advertisement
Agents Knight Frank secured the unit for RVT, which has sites across the UK including two offices in Dartford plus branches in Northampton, Chester and Scotland, and also negotiated the move for Preformed Windings, which has more than 50 years of experience of partnering major OEMs and rewind shops worldwide.
Harry Orwin-Allen, surveyor in the Knight Frank Sheffield office, said: “Vector 31 is a prime South Yorkshire location and offers occupiers high grade industrial and warehouse units built to modern specification. Both companies needed extra capacity in high quality accommodation, and Vector 31 fitted the bill.”
RVT Group has grown from a small family-run organisation to a medium-size enterprise, with a long-standing team of experts meaning it has become one of the industry leaders in health hazard control.
It supplies products to contractors all around the UK and supports major contractors including Skanska, Balfour Beatty, Morgan Sindall, Kier, Willmott Dixon, Network Rail.
Preformed Windings employs a team of 80 highly skilled experienced staff to support customers in designing, manufacturing, and shipping high-quality coils. Its expertise includes spanning winding, insulation, coil design, and manufacturing precision and excellence, and is renowned for being the fastest coil manufacturers globally, excelling in short lead times for critical repairs.
RVT website
Preformed Windings website
Images: Jake Richards / Facebook
0 comments:
Post a Comment