News: Rotherham mainline station could be platform for 1,800 new jobs
By Tom Austen
Plans for a new multimillion pound station on the mainline in Rotherham show that it would be surrounded by business, retail, community and housing offerings which could generate 1,800 new jobs.
Efforts to secure land at Forge Way, Parkgate for an integrated station on the mainline and a tram-train stop are being undertaken whilst a masterplan is being developed.
Rothbiz revealed in 2024 that a blueprint for the regeneration of land in the station vicinity includes the development of an Innovation Campus to the West of the core station area.
New details, published in documents designed to attract prospective tenants to the Forge Island development in Rotherham town centre, highlight that a regeneration project based around a multi-platform rail station could generate "approx. 1,800 new jobs and business opportunities, including new revenue streams."
The Outline Business Case for Rotherham Mainline Station is being finalised, having been delayed. It is now anticipated to be submitted by February 2025 to South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and May 2025 to the Department for Transport (DfT). To strengthen the business case, Rotherham Council said that a review was required to fully incorporate the wider economic benefits, as well as additional informal consultation with railway stakeholders in advance of Outline Business Case submission.
A station on the mainline would mean services to Leeds would be 30 minutes faster, 35 minutes faster to York and 40 minutes faster to Birmingham.
Documents state: "Situated within 5 minutes of the town centre a new mainline station offers the opportunity to re-establish direct mainline rail services to Rotherham with local connectivity offered by a new tram-train stop. Together this will radically improve the town’s connectivity, delivering social, economic, and environmental benefits.
"The mainline station at Rotherham was included in the recent “Network North” policy paper. The provision of a new station is not dependent on plans to improve rail connections between Sheffield and Leeds and indeed could form an early improvement for the wider corridor.
"The project aims to create a destination transport hub, with recreation amenity, retail and commercial space, new homes, and an environment suitable for a new “innovation campus”. This builds on the region’s Advanced Manufacturing and Technology specialisms anchored in Rotherham’s Advanced Manufacturing Park, and will offer accommodation for up to 1,800 new jobs.
"The site has been identified and early-stage land acquisition has begun. The current plan aims towards opening the new mainline station by Summer 2029."
Images: RMBC
6 comments:
Sounds great in theory, but is it realistic to think it will actually ever happen?
As someone who commutes into a Leeds office 2 days a week I would welcome the reduction in journey times.
I agree, at certain times it's almost possible to drive to Leeds and back in the time it takes to go one way by train from Rotherham.
Be good,but can't see it happening any time soon, especially with the coming economic collapse, labour don't know what they're doing, totally out of there depth.
Here here
Can't come soon enough.
