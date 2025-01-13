News: Doughnuts are good to go, but tacos, no

Operators of a doughnut shop in Rotherham have been denied the opportunity to convert it into a hot food takeaway with council planners concluding that it would "fail to promote a healthier community."



Approved as part of a wider regeneration scheme close to Mushroom Roundabout at Aldwarke, the seperate drive thru unit has been occupied by Dunkin’ Donuts on Sycamore Road.



Sheffield-based franchise specialists, QFM Group, applied last year to make changes at the unit, admitting that Dunkin' had not traded optimally since moving in.



However, Rotherham Council has refused the change of use application that would enable a hot food takeaway to operate in the unit instead.



The application explained: "The proposed development relates to an existing unit, which has a drive-through facility optimally located near the junction of a busy radial and orbital route. However, the brand currently operated from the unit (Dunkin') has not traded optimally in this format and location and so does not make full use of the facility.



"Current operations could easily transfer into a unit in a nearby retail and leisure building owned by the same operator. Similarly, a brand in that building (Taco Bell) would benefit from the drive-through facility to attract further custom and create economic growth. It serves relatively healthy food, (rice dishes, etc.), but it is hot food."



Advertisement

Refusing the application, planners point to the proximity of High Greave Junior School, 500 metres away on foot, and the Hutton Park campus of Rotherham Aspire Pupil Referral Unit (PRU) at 650 metres. Rotherham Council has a supplementary planning document that restricts hot food takeaways within 800 metres of a school or college, unless it is in within a defined town or district centre.



Applicants argued that: "trade is unlikely in respect of a primary school because its pupils are accompanied to and from school by their parents or guardians and are not generally allowed to leave at lunchtime because they are too young. In the applicant’s view, Inspectors at examination tend to amend similar development plan policies to exclude primary schools. High Greave Junior School is a 500-metre walk away across two busy roads, one a dual carriageway and the Council concurs that its pupils are unlikely to be allowed to make that journey."



Planners acknowledge that there is already a Taco Bell on the site but concluded that the proposal "is in direct conflict with adopted Supplementary Planning Document SPD5 ‘Equal and Healthy Communities’ along with paragraph 97 of the NPPF [National Planning Policy Framework]" which was updated in 2024 and is now "significantly more critical" of takeaway applications.



National planning guidelines state: "Local planning authorities should refuse applications for hot food takeaways and fast food outlets: a) within walking distance of schools and other places where children and young people congregate, unless the location is within a designated town centre."



Images: Google Maps